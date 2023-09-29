September 29, 2023

Featured Posts

AI chatbots ‘hallucination’ but can ChatGPT or Bard be ‘hypnotised’ to give malicious recommendations?

TikTok denies new report suggesting videos on its app promote steroids to millions of users

September 29, 2023
It’s time to take care of those who care about us

It’s time to take care of those who care about us

September 29, 2023
Oil prices near 0 per barrel raise questions over lack of demand

Oil prices near $100 per barrel raise questions over lack of demand

September 29, 2023
In soft market, Amazon and DHL maintain cargo flights with ATSG

In soft market, Amazon and DHL maintain cargo flights with ATSG

September 29, 2023

Former head of Kazakh Investment Yusupov will become the new chairman of the board of Kazatomprom

September 29, 2023
Union warns of further strikes by school support staff in Scotland

Union warns of further strikes by school support staff in Scotland

September 29, 2023

You may have missed

AI chatbots ‘hallucination’ but can ChatGPT or Bard be ‘hypnotised’ to give malicious recommendations?

TikTok denies new report suggesting videos on its app promote steroids to millions of users

September 29, 2023
It’s time to take care of those who care about us

It’s time to take care of those who care about us

September 29, 2023
Oil prices near 0 per barrel raise questions over lack of demand

Oil prices near $100 per barrel raise questions over lack of demand

September 29, 2023
In soft market, Amazon and DHL maintain cargo flights with ATSG

In soft market, Amazon and DHL maintain cargo flights with ATSG

September 29, 2023

Former head of Kazakh Investment Yusupov will become the new chairman of the board of Kazatomprom

September 29, 2023
Union warns of further strikes by school support staff in Scotland

Union warns of further strikes by school support staff in Scotland

September 29, 2023