zWorks Expands to Main Street • Current Publishing

That's the new Zwerks on the 170S. Located above Main St. cobblestones and Duo Boutique.

Zworks, an entrepreneurship and co-working hub in Zionsville, recently announced a second location, opening in early December at 170 S. Cobblestone and above the DUO boutique. Will open on Main St.

According to zWORKS, the new location complements its location on Pine Street. It has open work areas, a large conference room overlooking Main Street, two private offices, and a reserved room for meetings and calls.

“zWORKS is a single point of connectivity for Zionsville’s economic development community,” said Molly Hanlon, zWORKS Executive Director. “With the support of zWORKS members and city leaders, many local entrepreneurs have started, grown and expanded their businesses in our community. This is what has always made zWORKS unique – a supportive culture that helps founders grow and succeed.

The new 2,500-square-foot space will have open space for events, seminars and speakers for members and non-members. It will also have a kitchen/food preparation area and two bathrooms.

Zworks Board Chairman Paul Dreier said the Main Street expansion will allow Zworks to continue to have an economic impact in and around Zionsville.

“Joining zWORKS allowed our company to start with affordable workspace and a great location right in the Village,” said Jeff Raley, zWORKS member and Founder and CEO of Groundwork. As we grew, we chose to stay on zWORKS because of the community and connections it provides.

The organization said the pricing of zWORKS subscriptions benefits entrepreneurs, startups, and small businesses. The all-inclusive membership fee includes access to business services, reserved conference and meeting rooms, Wi-Fi, coffee, filtered water and snacks.

A ribbon cutting will be held at the Zionsville Chamber of Commerce on Dec. 6 at 4 p.m., followed by a reception.

Source: youarecurrent.com