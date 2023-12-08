Zwirner reports the $9 million Marlene Dumas sale. People are talking for two reasons. artnet news

A painting by Marlene Dumas representing the highly sought-after South African artist sold for $9 million at Art Basel Miami Beach, according to the David Zwirner Gallery.

price for school boys (1986–87) marks a new personal high for Dumas that market observers can track. When it comes to her auction track record, the high of $6.3 million was set in 2008.

It’s the latest big-ticket item to be sold at the fair, which kicked off with a $20 million sale by Hauser & Wirth during the VIP opening on Tuesday. Gagosian has already sold more than 60 artworks for more than $35 million, including a major Richter painting from 1982 that fetched $12.5 million.

Although it’s not clear what the final sale price was for that Richter piece, it means that the Dumas – which was reported as the highest-priced work to sell on Thursday – is not the second-most expensive work ever sold at the fair. , but the third.

And there are still two days left in this. A painting by Frank Stella remained unsold at Yerres Art, with an asking price of $45 million.

Galleries often broadcast such sales as a marketing tool to generate publicity. What makes David Zwirner’s announcement about the Dumas transaction particularly notable is that it comes six months after the gallery took a public stance against disclosing private sales at art fairs.

“David Zwirner made the surprising decision not to disclose prices on the secondary-market sales he conducted this year, and told the press that he would no longer do so,” artnet’s Naomi Rea reported from Art Basel in June. At the time, the gallery included second-market paintings by Joan Michel, Marlene Dumas, Gerhard Richter and Agnes Martin.

A representative for David Zwirner did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment about the change in strategy.

“I believe it is the gallery’s responsibility to look after the best interests of our consignors,” Zwirner explained. art newspaper In June. “We have a responsibility to our clients to respect their privacy and appreciate when they choose to sell through a gallery rather than taking a work to auction.”

This particular Dumas painting, school boysIt returned to the market 15 years after it was first displayed, when it sold for $1.8 million at Christie’s in London in 2011, according to the Artnet price database. At that time, to raise money for its acquisition fund, it was sold by the Museum Gouda, which owned it.

The work is part of a small group of paintings, primarily of schoolchildren, that Dumas painted in the late 1980s after moving to the Netherlands. It depicts four teenage boys in striped school uniforms, somewhat satirical, the composition reminiscent of group portraits of the Dutch Golden Age of the 17th century.

Source: news.artnet.com