Zwift finally adds money-saving annual subscriptions

Zwift has introduced a 12-month subscription that lets users spend a little less than a year paying month-to-month.

The new Zwift subscriptions offer “12 months for the price of 10”, which equates to $149.99 before tax for the year.

Zwift’s standard price is $14.99 per month, which increases to $179.88 after one year.

If anything, it’s a little strange that it’s taken so long for Zwift to implement long-term membership deals.

TrainerRoad lets you subscribe for $189 per year. Arch rival Wahoo Systems, formerly known as Sufferfest, costs $149.99 per year, like Zwift. or $14.99 per month

It’s a little hard to understand why it took so long for Zwift to adopt year-round memberships.

These long-term plans can feel like a small reward for loyalty on the part of the end user, and can also be used to front-load cash reserves to fund growth.

Zwift has raised more than $620 million in investments so far, a figure spanning 2020.

Co-CEO Eric Min suggested in an interview with Bloomberg earlier this year that the current $15 subscription price is not sustainable. However, we have not yet seen an increase in the subscription price of the platform.

The company’s business has changed and changed dramatically in the last year.

In September 2022 Zwift announced the Zwift Hub, a direct drive turbo trainer. Although this is reportedly a rebranded JetBlack Volt V2, it represents a significant change to Zwift’s offering.

Longtime turbo trainer maker Wahoo launches a legal case against Zwift, claiming patent infringement. Ultimately it was thrown out of court.

And, a year after Zwift Hub was released, Zwift announced an amicable end to the disagreement with Wahoo. Zwift now actually stocks some of Wahoo’s turbo trainers on the Zwift store, with a one-year subscription attached.