Zuckerberg: Threads on track to become a billion-people app that's 'more positive' than its competitor - 9to5Mac

While the folks at Twitter (currently known as X) are quick to decry the popularity of threads, all indications are that the platform is thriving. During Meta’s quarterly earnings call today, CEO Mark Zuckerberg offered an update on the threads, saying the service has less than 100 million monthly active users.

When Threads launched in July, the app quickly reached 100 million users in just a few days. Although development is believed to have been slow, as is to be expected when something moves so quickly, Zuckerberg says the service currently has about 100 million active users. Also pay attention to the difference in words. 100 million “users” is one thing, while 100 million monthly Active The user is quite different – ​​and more influential.

This number is impressive even when you consider that Threads is not available to millions of people living in the EU.

As noted the verge, Zuckerberg also reiterated today that Meta’s goal is to turn Threads into a “billion-person public conversation app” that is “a little more positive” than some of the competition. According to Zuckerberg, Threads is on its way to achieving that goal.

“I’ve long thought there should be a public conversation app for a billion people that’s a little more positive,” he said. “I think if we keep at this for a few more years, I think we have a good chance of achieving our goal there.”

This is an apparent jab at Twitter (currently known as X), which is often criticized for its toxicity. Elon Musk is apparently scared of Threads too, threatening to sue Meta for hiring some of the employees he fired.

