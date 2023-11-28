Zscaler, CrowdStrike, Boeing, PDD, Accelerin, Avidity, and more stock market movers

Zscaler reported fiscal first quarter adjusted earnings, revenue and calculated billings that were better than analysts’ expectations, and the cybersecurity company issued a forecast for the second quarter that also topped estimates. However, Zscaler shares were falling 4.5% in premarket trading as the company maintained its fiscal year forecast for calculated billings at $2.52 billion to $2.56 billion, compared with estimates of $2.54 billion. Competitor CrowdStrike Holdings, which is scheduled to report earnings after the closing bell on Tuesday, was down 0.9%.

Intuit, Workday, Splunk, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and NetApp are also expected to report earnings on Tuesday.

Acelirin revealed that there was a programming error in the drug testing of ezoxibep, a treatment for psoriatic arthritis. Acelirin said the protocol was incorrectly programmed by a vendor, “resulting in an sequencing error that became further unknown through the providers’ testing processes.” The company said it has resolved the programming error. Shares of the biopharmaceutical company were falling by 8.3%.

RBC Capital upgraded Boeing to Outperform from Sector Perform and raised the price target on shares of the airplane maker to $275 from $200. “After another year of supply-chain disruptions and low expectations, we believe the set-up in 2024 is favorable,” the analysts said in a research note. The stock was up 1.6% at $222.84.

US-listed shares of PDD Holdings rose 14% after the online retailer reported third-quarter earnings and revenue that beat analysts’ estimates.

iRobot was rising 2.2% in premarket trading after falling 17% on Monday following the European Commission’s “statement of objections” on the pending deal for the acquisition of Roomba vacuum cleaner company by Amazon.com. The EC said it was concerned that the acquisition could limit competition in the European market for robotic vacuum cleaners.

Avidity Biosciences rose 39% to $8.55 after the biopharmaceutical company announced a licensing and research deal with Bristol Myers Squibb.

As part of a collaboration focused on the development and commercialization of multiple cardiovascular drugs, Bristol Myers will pay Avidity $60 million in cash and also purchase approximately $40 million of Avidity common stock at $7.88 per share.

