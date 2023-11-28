Calgary, Alberta, November 28, 2023–(Business Wire)–Zote Digital, Inc. (Zott) today announced the acquisition of Keep Secure, a leading technology company specializing in cloud infrastructure and cybersecurity. This acquisition provides Zott with immediate synergy, while also helping to accelerate future strategic initiatives, strengthening Zott’s commitment as a market leader in the digital services space.

“The acquisition of Keep Secure is an important step in our mission to provide comprehensive, innovative and secure services to our customers. Digital security is increasingly important and a top priority for organizations,” said Ian Hejland, Managing Partner of Zott Digital Inc. , “The integration of advanced digital security expertise enhances our ability to empower customers with solutions to the emerging security challenges we see today.”

Keep Secure is an established technology business known for its cutting-edge solutions and proven track record as a trusted partner to its many customers. Bringing together these two businesses helps Zott deepen its value proposition by increasing investment in research and development, accelerating innovation and enriching the overall customer experience.

Shamir Charania, Co-Founder of Keep, said, “Zote Digital and Keep Secure have a long-term partnership that will be further strengthened by bringing together our two talented teams. This acquisition furthers our efforts to provide world-class solutions and talent to our clients. Underlines the unwavering commitment.” Safe.

About Jot Digital

Jott Digital Inc. is a Canadian-based technology company specializing in digital engineering, application modernization, cybersecurity, and business transformation. Bringing decades of experience across multiple industries such as energy, entertainment, healthcare, infrastructure and finance, Jyot is your perfect travel partner of choice.

