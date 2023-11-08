Classified in: Science and Technology, Business

With the new support, Zoop will expand its range of products and services in Brazil and will now begin to offer direct bill payments, Pix as a Service – instant payment method, core banking and innovative services within the world of open finance .

SAO PAULO, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Zoop, a fintech leader in technology for financial services in the Brazilian B2B market, received authorization from the local Central Bank on Tuesday, October 31, to act as a Payments Institution (Institutoção) . De Pagamiento (IP)), as an electronic currency issuer (EMI). The announcement of the granting of the license was published in the Official Gazette of the Union.

The IP license opens up new business possibilities for Zoop and strengthens its market position. The company now has direct access to the Brazilian Payment System (SPB) and Instant Payment System (SPI), which will enable the development of new financial services infrastructure solutions.

With the new support, Zoop intends to expand its product and service offering with the aim of empowering its partners with additional resources. New options include direct bill settlement, Pix as a Service – instant payment method, core banking and innovative services within the scope of open finance, such as ITP as a Service.

“By acquiring this license, Zoop will be able to provide more comprehensive and personalized financial solutions to customers and partners while meeting the growing demands of the market. This achievement also strengthens our position as a leader in the B2B financial services sector.” Is,” says CEO Fabiano Cruz. And founder of the company.

Recognized for providing an end-to-end “Fintech as a Service” compliant platform for financial and non-financial institutions, Zoop combines cutting-edge technology with full regulatory compliance, spanning payments, banking, credit, and dozens of advanced SDKs. Offers hundreds of APIs. ,

The company’s unique approach allows global clients such as Nubank, iFood, Banco Itau, Elo7, OLX, Infracommerce, WeWork, Invisalign and over 700 other business partners to easily create, deliver and manage their own financial services brands. gives. In a personalized way, including banking and payment solutions.

The company has also made a name for itself in the financial market with several recent projects, including the development of technical infrastructure for financial services for iFood Restaurant Bank, the implementation of payment solutions for Itayou Shop and the development of “Tap”. “-to-pay” solution for NuBank.

A Healthy Business: Generating Cash and Profit

The acquisition of the IP license marks an important milestone in Zoop’s tenth year of successful operations. The company has achieved strong financial performance (positive EBITDA, cash generation and profitability) with rapid volume growth.

Zoop has grown its gross revenue by nearly 50x from 2018 to 2022, and increased the volume of payments processed by more than 535x. Total processed volume (TPV in the payments market) from the beginning of 2018 to September 2023 reached more than BRL 200 billion (USD 40billion). The fintech also processed over 280 million transactions through Pix through its payments and banking platforms.

Zoop currently serves more than 10 million Brazilian merchants connected to 700 direct partners.

Zoop is a leader in embedded financial technology for banks, financial institutions and fintech companies in Brazil, offering innovative payments and banking solutions for companies of all sizes. According to Fast Company, it has earned its place among the 10 most innovative companies in Latin America in 2021. It also stood out by securing a place in the LinkedIn Top Startup ranking twice in a row. Additionally, in 2020, it was recognized as one of the 100 startups to watch, according to the magazine ‘Epoca Negocios e Pequeñas Empresas y Grandes Negocios’, as well as one of the 100 best fintechs, according to the British magazine Daily Finance. Recognized as. The fintech continued its successful trajectory in 2022, receiving the Banking Transformation Award for Disruptive Technological Solution by iFood Digital Bank. Zoop’s investors include Movi/Pros, Qualcomm Ventures and Darwin Capital.

