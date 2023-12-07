Zodia Custody launches new product to facilitate crypto transfers and trade settlements for institutional investors

Image Source: Pixabay

Zodia Custody, a crypto custody firm backed by Standard Chartered, has announced the launch of a new product aimed at facilitating seamless crypto transfers for institutional investors.

The offering, called “Interchange Connect,” aims to create a “network of networks” that connects different institutional crypto accounts, allowing seamless transfers of cryptocurrencies and trade settlements across platforms like MetaCo, Fireblocks, and Copper’s Clearloop.

Set to be available to clients in the first quarter of 2024, Interchange Connect aims to simplify the process for institutional investors who need to transfer crypto assets between different accounts.

By providing a secure and reliable solution, Zodia Custody aims to enhance end-to-end service capabilities for these investors.

“As the ecosystem rapidly evolves, we are moving quickly to provide comprehensive and global solutions for institutions,” said James Harris, Chief Commercial Officer, Zodia Custody.

“Interchange Connect vastly opens up the possibilities for institutions by connecting our own bank-grade infrastructure and unique custodial solutions to others, ensuring institutions have additional secure, reliable and compliant end-to-end service capabilities. are obtained.”

Off-exchange settlements gain momentum

Following the challenges faced by major crypto businesses like FTX last year, products supporting off-exchange settlements have gained traction.

Companies like Bitgate and Gate.io already facilitate off-exchange trading and settlement, by integrating with platforms like Copper’s Clearloop.

Zodia Custody’s Interchange Connect aims to advance this trend and provide institutions with a secure and efficient means of conducting off-exchange transactions and settlements.

Julian Sawyer, CEO of Zodia Custody, emphasized the collaborative nature of developing the digital asset infrastructure.

“No single party will be able to fully develop the infrastructure underpinning the digital asset ecosystem – but together, we can provide the tools and services to bring digital assets into the mainstream.”

Initially announced in 2021 by Standard Chartered and Northern Trust, Zodia Custody raised $36 million in April the same year, with backing from SC Ventures (the venture arm of Standard Chartered), SBI Holdings and other undisclosed investors.

Zodia integrates Ripple-owned Metaco’s crypto safekeeping

Earlier this week, Zodia Custody said it had integrated MetaCo Network’s global crypto storage services to provide sub-custody services for cryptocurrencies.

This means that Metaco will store client funds and provide the means to manage them, including initiating transfers via a web interface.

Zodia’s partnership aims to expand its services and reach a wider audience by providing security and settlement of digital assets.

The integration comes a month after Zodia Custody expanded its services into Hong Kong in response to institutional demand.

In recent months, the company has already expanded its services to Japan, Singapore, and Australia, proving its presence in the institutional crypto custody sector.

