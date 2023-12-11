zkSync Announces the Launch of Pudgy World by Pudgy Penguins

zkSync has announced that Pudgy Penguins Alpha is launching in Pudgy World in Q1 2024. ZkSync will power the launch, and the title will be accessible to two classes of participants: NFT holders of Pudgy Penguin and owners of Pudgy Toy.

Pudgy World is defined as an immersive title that is open to multiplayer with a new business model and the opportunity to expand interactions into the digital realm. Pudgy World and zkSync have partnered to achieve their shared goals of driving massive onboarding, powering the future of Web3, and shaping the future of gaming.

Ethereum and Polygon share a vision to engage billions of people around the world to achieve prosperity and progress. Pudgy World serves as a key partner as it makes the process accessible and fun for mass adoption. It is a blend of community, entertainment IP and ZK technology.

Onboarding is a big step if a player wants to drive mass adoption.

Pudgy World’s foundation is supported by Ethereum and zkSync. It aims to enable faster speeds, a comprehensive user experience and affordability. The ecosystem should include them all without compromising the values ​​of Web3.

zkSync is confident that Pudgy World will achieve mass adoption in the coming days.

This will ultimately lead to a more promising future for gaming. It is about the next generation of gamers who will be introduced to blockchain technology thanks to Pudgy World. This has been compared to the shift to mobile gaming. That is, it is a transition to something that is more convenient and accessible to everyone, regardless of their location.

The aspects of making lasting friendships and having fun make it more interesting. zkSync calls it Unlocking new business models and gaming experiences,

Anyone can get started by signing up on the official website of Pudi World. The community has begun to respond to the development. Some members have said they can’t wait play around With the game. Others have praised zkSync for choosing the right partner for their mission.

Pudgy Penguins called the launch a A new era of blockchain-powered experiences Emphasizing that they want to add millions of users to the ecosystem. It is based on the core mission of creating an open world for storytelling experiences that every user can play on-chain.

Pudgy Penguin will be testing features with the community until launch time. It will be on display for the first time at the Pudgy Miami Art Base event. And later, in June 2023, Pudgy the Penguin shared the stage with some famous characters at the Las Vegas Licensing Expo.

The launch will task gamers with reuniting Pudgy with Peaches and exploring new ways to interact within the social circle. Needless to say, there are many more activities planned for the main launch.

Scanning the supplied QR code, creating an account and redeeming the properties is a vibrant experience. This will be improved over the coming year as the existing experience integrates with the physical and digital worlds of Pudgy Penguins.

Source: www.cryptonewsz.com