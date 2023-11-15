zkEVM testnet set of invariants for regenesis as it migrates to Geth-based clients

Immutable, a major player in the layer-2 blockchain space, has announced a change to its immutable zkEVM testnet.

Starting on November 20, the testnet will undergo a regeneration, converting from its current Polygon Edge framework to a Geth-based client.

Immutable zkEVM testnet launched on key regeneration

On November 15, Immutable announced that its layer-2 blockchain, the Immutable zkEVM testnet, is set to undergo regeneration for a smooth transition to a Geth-based client. This involves replacing the chain’s initial EVM client with Geth from Polygon Edge.

The purpose of this change is to maintain the immutability of zkEVM with Ethereum, enabling it to benefit from subsequent updates and ensuring its full compatibility with the Ethereum tooling ecosystem.

The initial announcement of Immutable highlights the aspiration of the immutable zkEVM to support all primary Ethereum clients, foster diversity among clients, and increase the chain’s resistance to bugs at the client level.

“We are determined to work hand-in-hand with Polygon to ensure that client performance is not a barrier to game building on the immutable zkEVM.” The announcement said.

Adopting a strategy that involves multiple customers will allow Immutable to capture significant performance enhancements from customers like Arrigon and Wraith as they continue growth.

Implications for developers

The team also informed developers on Immutable zkEVM that between November 20-23, the Immutable zkEVM testnet and its related services will be offline.

This pause will allow the Immutable team to upgrade the platform integration, enhance EVM monitoring, refine the transaction relayer, and more, ensuring that the new client will operate optimally. Services are expected to be fully operational by November 24.

After the regeneration is complete, developers will need to take specific actions to ensure a smooth transition. Although existing product integrations will be retained, it will be necessary to redeploy all smart contracts and remint assets on the testnet. The processes of contract deployment and asset mining remain unchanged.

Developers with already deployed smart contracts or mined assets should be prepared to resubmit these once the testnet restarts on November 24th.

To minimize disruptions to their development workflow, developers should follow these key steps: redeploying their smart contracts, reclaiming their assets, and updating to the latest version of UnifiedSDK by regularly checking its changelog. Stay updated with.

Meanwhile, Polygon’s crypto team recently announced the completion of the zkEVM mainnet beta upgrade. This upgrade aims to transform Polygon into a network that enables anyone to generate, trade, and schedule value.

