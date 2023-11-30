Zipmex wants to pay creditors 3.35 cents per dollar for their claims: report

Troubled cryptocurrency exchange Zipmex has offered to repay its creditors 3.35 cents per dollar for their initial claims as part of its restructuring efforts.

People familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that figure could rise to 29.35 cents per dollar based on recoveries made from the exchange’s revised restructuring plan as it seeks to settle more than $97 million of debt.

As expected, Zipmex’s major creditors are against the exchange’s proposal and have requested an independent review of its assets and liabilities. They intend to vote on the current restructuring plan by early December.

Zipmex co-founder and CEO Marcus Lim said the numbers reported by journalists were inaccurate, but declined to disclose details of the proposed plan.

The latest development comes days after Zipmex temporarily suspended all crypto trading and deposits in Thailand to comply with regulatory requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Customers have been asked to contact customer support for withdrawal if their assets remain on the platform after January 31, 2024.

Zipmex stuck in troubled waters in July 2022 and looking for a way out. The exchange halted withdrawals after it was caught in an infection caused by the Terra ecosystem explosion. Its case was worsened by the failure of crypto lenders Babel Finance and Celsius Network with $53 million at risk.

The embattled exchange has repeatedly asked the court to extend the period of its lender protection to enable it to develop an appropriate restructuring plan.

In December 2022, Thailand-based venture capital firm V Ventures signed a deal with Zipmex to acquire a 90% stake in the company for $100 million in cash and crypto assets. The agreement included the use of cryptocurrencies to gradually unlock users’ frozen assets by April 2023.

Unfortunately, V Ventures did not complete the fourth installment of payment, which was due on March 23. After payment delays, Zipmex came up with a new proposal to pay creditors about 10% to 20% of their claims, which is far from over. Original purchase offer for full payment.

V Ventures said its new offer was a result of Zipmex’s failure to meet the conditions stated in the initial offer.

