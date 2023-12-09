To find multi-bagger stocks, what underlying trends should we look for in a business? First, we would like to see a proven return return on capital employed (ROCE) which is growing, and secondly, it is expanding Base of capital employed. If you see this, it usually means it’s a company with a great business model and plenty of opportunities for profitable reinvestment. With this in mind, the ROCE of Zimplates Holdings (ASX:ZIM) is looking good right now, so let’s see what the returns trend can tell us.

What is Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven’t dealt with ROCE before, it measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) generated by a company on the capital it employs in its business. To calculate this metric for Zimplats Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$300m ÷ (US$2.5b – US$156m) (Based on last twelve months till June 2023),

Thus, Zimplates Holdings has a ROCE of 13%. In itself, this is a standard return, although it is much better than the 9.0% generated by the metals and mining industry.

ROCE

Although the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to know about Zimplats Holdings’ historical earnings, revenue and cash flow, check out these Free Graph here.

ROCE trend

Although returns on capital are good, they have not changed much. The company has deployed 78% more capital over the past five years, and returns on that capital have remained steady at 13%. 13% is a pretty standard return, and there’s some comfort in knowing that Zimplats Holdings has consistently earned this amount. Steady returns in this ballpark may be uninspiring, but if they can be maintained over the long term, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

Our take on Gimplats Holdings’s ROCE

Finally, Zimples Holdings has proven its ability to reinvest capital adequately at good rates of returns. And long-term investors will be thrilled with the 443% return it has achieved over the past five years. So while the positive underlying trends may be taken into account by investors, we still think this stock is worth a further look.

