Zillow aims to increase market share with 'housing super app'

After seeing how well it’s been received, Zillow is expanding its “housing super app” to more markets.

The company is continuing to add functionality to the app for both the real estate sales and rental markets, Zillow said in a presentation released in conjunction with its quarterly earnings call on Tuesday (Feb. 13).

The app is designed to make a difficult transaction easier, Zillow co-founder and CEO Rich Barton said during the call.

“Anyone who has moved knows the process is complicated, time-consuming and expensive,” Barton said. “The onus is primarily on the consumer to play the role of project manager/system integrator to bring all these different pieces together – research, purchasing, selection, finance, evaluation and closing. It’s a maze, and it’s clear that consumers want and need better. And eventually they will get it. They always do this.”

Zillow plans to solve this challenge by creating a “housing super app” that brings all these pieces together on one platform, Barton said. Today, the app provides consumers with real estate data, education, a suite of proprietary solutions from Zillow and a network of its partners.

As the app adds functions, it could garner a larger share of the real estate market, which has a total transaction value of $2 trillion, according to a Zillow press release issued Tuesday.

“Zillow is now the container in which we will continually put new features and services that work together to solve real customers and partners’ problems,” Barton said during the earnings call.

Barton also highlighted a new digital tool launched by the company: Zillow Immerse, an app for Apple Vision Pro, which launched earlier this month.

With this new app and a mixed-reality headset, users can experience a 360-degree view of every room of homes available for sale, Zillow said in a Feb. 1 press release. While taking this virtual tour, they can use artificial intelligence (AI)-generated floor plans as a guide.

“It’s early, but it’s an extraordinary home touring experience,” Barton said during the call. “We have been and continue to be a company that is at the forefront of using technology to create magical new consumer and agent experiences.”

Source: www.pymnts.com