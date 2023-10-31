Zillo declines after decision on real estate brokerage commission

(Bloomberg) — Zillow Group Inc. and other real estate stocks fell after a Missouri jury dealt a new blow against the battered industry, finding that the National Association of Realtors had colluded to maintain high brokerage commissions.

The jury awarded nearly $1.8 billion in damages in the case, one of several recent lawsuits related to how real estate agents are paid. The Justice Department is also investigating the commission-sharing system, which typically puts home sellers on the hook for a 5% to 6% cut of the sales price, which is split between their agent and the buyer’s representative.

In a worst-case scenario for the industry, the federal government could seek to ban sharing commissions, which would impact the way real estate agents do business for decades. This would be particularly bad news at a time when American real estate is largely frozen, mortgage rates are approaching 8% and existing home sales are at lows not seen since the foreclosure crisis.

Tuesday’s ruling does not directly affect the Justice Department’s stance, but the lawsuit, known as “Sitzer/Burnett,” revolves around the same issues. The DOJ also recently involved itself in a Massachusetts case related to the traditional commission system, indicating the watchdog is paying attention, according to analysts at Stephens Inc.

Zillow shares fell 6.9% on Tuesday, their biggest decline since June 2022. Although the company does not rely directly on commission income, its core business is selling marketing services to buyers’ agents. The stock has fallen more than 80% from its peak in February 2021, when it was riding on the pandemic housing boom.

Brokerage stocks also sank Tuesday, with Compass Inc. down 6.2% and Redfin Corp. down 5.7%.

Neither of those companies were named in the lawsuit, which was filed against the Realtors Association in Kansas City, Missouri, Keller Williams and Berkshire Hathaway’s HomeServices of America.

Two other brokerages, Re/Max and Anywhere Real Estate Inc. reached a settlement with the plaintiffs earlier this year, agreeing to pay $55 million and $83.5 million, respectively, and agents are no longer required to belong to NAR.

In separate statements, HomeServices and NAR said they intended to appeal, while Keller Williams said it would consider that option as well.

“Today’s decision means buyers will face even greater hurdles in an already challenging real estate market and sellers will have difficulty realizing the value of their homes,” HomeServices said. “This could force homebuyers to forego professional help during possibly the most complex and consequential financial transaction in their lifetime.”

In addition to the Missouri case, plaintiffs in Illinois, where trial is expected to begin early next year, are seeking $40 billion in another private class-action lawsuit against NAR.

Overall, these cases pose a challenge to a commission system that is largely unique to the US and considered more expensive for consumers than countries like Australia and the UK. Still, the bigger threat to the industry will be a case brought by the Justice Department to eliminate the commission-sharing structure entirely.

The DOJ began investigating the real estate industry under the Trump administration, and the NAR agreed to measures, including increased price transparency, to settle the case. Biden officials pulled out of that agreement in 2021, saying they wanted the ability to pursue future antitrust claims against the group.

A federal judge in January said the DOJ is still bound by that agreement. The department is appealing that decision, as the Biden administration expands antitrust investigations outside traditional areas.

Stephens analysts said, “While most industry pursuers are tied up in the class action suit, we think potential DOJ involvement could, at some level, create a new set of challenges.”

