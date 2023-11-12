Zhuhui calls on global talents to promote innovation and development

ti gong

Shen Feng (second from right) at the innovation and entrepreneurship competition in Xuhui District.

Shen Feng started his entrepreneurial venture from a 40-square-meter Silicon Valley basement more than a decade ago. Now, he is in Shanghai for his second start-up endeavor.

“I found myself in a huge, well-lit incubator with all the facilities one could dream of,” said Shen, an associate professor at Jiao Tong University and winner of an innovation and entrepreneurship competition in Xuhui District.

He led his team to develop a microfluidic biochip for rapid drug allergy detection, a breakthrough that could save hospitals significant time.

Shen’s story received praise from the audience and entrepreneurs attending the 2023 Talent Summit of Innovation and Entrepreneurship in Xuhui on Saturday.

The annual event, now in its fourth year, attracted a crowd of talented personnel and saw online participation from over 20 domestic and international universities.

The program released a record number of nearly 10,000 high-paying job positions from local universities, institutes and leading enterprises to attract global professionals.

Officials unveiled the city’s first batch of high-level talent community service stations at the summit.

Cao Liqiang, Party Secretary of Zhuhui, said, “Zhuhui is rapidly moving forward on the path of high-quality development, more eager than ever for talents, and more equipped than ever to nurture and serve talents. Is.”

To support talented individuals settling in Xuhui, the district launched the Talent Settlement Service Platform at the summit.

This one-stop solution, backed by the city’s large data center and affordable housing authority, allows users to locate 22 rental housing projects and 7,529 available apartments via mobile phone.

Xuhui also unveiled the first batch of the city’s high-level talent community service centers and released its high-level talent service booklet. The AI ​​Foundation Model Talent Alliance was established in Xuhui.

According to the district government, the establishment of the alliance is expected to not only attract global talent but also accelerate the application of large models in various industries.

With a focus on algorithms, computing power and data, Zhuhui continues to establish itself as a major player in foundation model technology, the government said.

The West Bund waterfront in Xuhui has become Shanghai’s artificial intelligence highground.

Among the enterprises leading this charge is Minimax, one of the first batch of eight domestically registered organizations and firms on the Foundation Model.

Liu Hua, public affairs manager of Minimax, said that government guidance is helpful in allowing foundation model enterprises to focus on research and development, thereby increasing the accessibility and usefulness of the foundation model to the general public.

This year’s summit also includes an innovation and entrepreneurship competition, an important platform for emerging tech talents.

After several rounds of competition and evaluation by experts, six winners emerged in the Innovation category and nine winners in the Entrepreneurship category.

Winner Shen recalled her journey to return to her homeland: living in the Talent Apartment in downtown Shanghai, attending kindergarten at Shanghai Jiao Tong University in her childhood, and receiving support in various aspects, including adequate financial assistance.

“Aren’t Shanghai and Zhuhui the best places to co-create our future,” Shen said on the sidelines of the summit.

