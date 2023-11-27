Zhongzi Enterprise Group: China launches criminal investigation into ‘bankrupt’ shadow bank cnn business

Bloomberg/Getty Images

Signage above the offices of Zhongrong International Trust Co. in Beijing, China, on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.

The troubles of China’s largest privately owned financial group have deepened as Zhongzi is now at the center of a criminal investigation.

Beijing police have launched an investigation into the wealth management unit of Zhongzi Enterprise Group, officials said over the weekend. The announcement comes just days after the company told investors it was “seriously insolvent.”

According to a statement posted on Saturday, police suspect Zhongzi of “illegal crimes” and have implemented “compulsory criminal measures” against several suspects, including one surnamed Xie. The group’s founder, Xie Zhikun, He died of a heart attack in December 2021, but his nephews hold key positions in the group, according to Chinese state media.

“Investors are requested to actively cooperate with the police in the investigation and evidence gathering,” the police said, without elaborating on the crimes or measures taken.

Under China’s criminal procedural law, “criminal compulsory measures” can mean anything from bail pending trial or house arrest to detention or arrest.

Florence Lo/Reuters

The office building of Zhongrong International Trust, a trust company partly owned by Zhongzhi Enterprise Group, in Beijing, China on August 22, 2023.

Zhongzi controls about a dozen asset and wealth management firms. On Wednesday it told its investors in a letter that it had “huge debts” and could not pay all its bills. It pegged its total liabilities at 460 billion yuan ($65 billion) against assets of 200 billion yuan.

“Liquidity has been exhausted, and the loss of assets is serious,” Zhongzi said the letter, which was cited by Chinese state-owned news outlets. “Initial due diligence reveals that the group is seriously insolvent and has significant operational risks,”

Zhongzi apologized for its financial troubles and said that since the death of its founder in 2021 and the subsequent resignation of senior executives, it has struggled with “ineffective” internal management.

The group did not respond to a request for comment on Monday.

The Beijing-based company is considered part of China’s $3 trillion “shadow banking” industry, a sector that forms An important source of finance in the country. The term usually refers to financing activity that takes place outside the formal banking system, either through off-balance-sheet activities by banks, or by non-bank financial institutions, such as trust firms.

Concerns about Zhongzhi Finance first began in August when a trust partly owned by it – Zhongrong International Trust – missed payments to individual and corporate investors.

Angry protesters were recorded chanting slogans and demanding payments related to investment products issued by the company, according to video posted on Chinese social media seen by CNN. The victims also included at least three listed companies that were not paid more than 110 million yuan ($15 million).

Missed payments highlight how China’s property slowdown could last for a long time Is spreading in its financial industry.

A major reason behind the company’s financial crisis is its strong ties with China’s real estate sector. Zhongrong, which managed $87 billion of funds for corporate clients and wealthy individuals, has invested about one-tenth of its money in real estate, according to last year’s annual report.

But many companies in its real estate portfolio have been facing a cash crunch since 2020, when regulators started cracking down on developers’ reckless borrowing.

