PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Zetrix, a leading public blockchain platform powering the digitization of cross-border trade, today teamed up with Chinese banks to offer supply chain financing products. Announced the launch of a pilot project. For international importers and exporters.

Starting with the Bank of China as the first financial institution to be included under the project, the end-to-end solution provides a smooth landing for business firms with fully digital onboarding, including registration of Chinese legal entity, Includes bank account opening and credit. assessment. Approved customers will enjoy low-cost financing and quick release of drawdowns as the service leverages on-chain events recorded and verified on Zetrix.

China has undergone rapid digital transformation in recent years, with most services, including financial services, now being delivered online and taking advantage of the advantages of blockchain technology. China is leading the world in blockchain adoption, and the government is actively supporting the development of the blockchain industry.

Zetrix is ​​a public blockchain network that also hosts the international supernode of China’s national blockchain, the Xinghuo Blockchain Infrastructure and Facilities (“Xinghuo BIF”). It focuses on enabling global trade through its connection to the Xinghuo BIF. Zetrix provides users with access to a secure and trusted blockchain platform that is backed by the Chinese government.

Zetrix’s commitment to localization is further strengthened by its partnership with Dixchain, a national-scale high-tech enterprise in China that integrates financial technology and financial services, providing a comprehensive platform for global cross-border trade and finance. Focuses on providing digital solutions.

“This is a game changer on multiple fronts. By tracking and verifying on-chain transactions, banks will be able to reduce their risks and increase their ESG ratings, which will, in turn, reduce the overall cost of financing for end users Trading companies can “take advantage of interest rate differentials in their respective countries, while also expanding their financing options,” explained TS Wong, founder of Zetrix.

The pilot will provide more efficient and convenient cross-border financial services for business enterprises, introduce low-cost overseas RMB funds, help enterprises obtain low-cost financing, and increase the volume of cross-border trade transactions.

About Zetrix

Zetrix is ​​a layer-1 public blockchain that facilitates smart contracts and provides privacy, security, and scalability. Zetrix’s cryptographic infrastructure can be deployed across multiple industries to connect governments, businesses, and their citizens to the global blockchain-based economy.

Developed by MY EG Services Bhd, cross-border and cross-chain integration with China enables Zetrix to serve as a blockchain gateway that provides critical building blocks for Web 3 services such as blockchain-based identifiers (BIDs) and verifiable credentials. Facilitates global trade by deploying blockchains. (VC).

About Dickschen

Dixchain is a national high-tech enterprise in China integrating financial technology and financial services, focusing on providing comprehensive digital solutions for global cross-border trade and financial sector, with multiple independent R&D, including integrated service. Platform-level fintech products are included. Domestic and cross-border supply chain business platform, cross-border financial asset exchange platform, etc., the background of the core team comes from senior management of Foreture Global 500. The company has R&D and distribution capabilities of AI, big data, blockchain, biometric identification, identity authentication and other related technology products. At the same time, with strong experience on international leading cross-border financial service operations and excellent ability of internationalization resource integration, the company provides highly efficient, security, convenient and economic cross-border trade data verification, logistics traceability. Trade financing, cross-border payments, asset transactions, funds settlement and other services to global business enterprises and financial institutions.

About Bank of China

As China’s most globalized and integrated bank, the Bank of China (BOC) has institutions in 62 countries and territories across the Chinese mainland as well, and BOCHK and Macau Branch are among the local note-issuing banks in their respective markets. Work as. BOC has a well-established global service network and an integrated service platform based on the pillars of its corporate banking, personal banking, financial markets and other commercial banking business, spanning investment banking, direct investment, securities, insurance, funds , covers the plane. leasing, asset management, financial technology, financing leasing and other areas, thus providing its customers with financial solutions with global expertise and holistic services accessible at any point of contact.

