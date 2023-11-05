WASHINGTON, Nov. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated, one of the nation’s largest women’s service organizations, is pleased to announce the induction of Angel McCoughtry as one of the honorary members of its Alpha Omega Chapter. It is happening. This accomplished woman has led civic engagement and Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. Has demonstrated outstanding commitment to the principles of scholarship, service, sisterhood, and advancement of better womanhood.

The induction ceremony took place on Saturday, November 4, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. “I am honored to lead Zeta’s membership celebration and continue our tradition of recruiting influential people,” shared Gina Merritt-Epps, Esq., International First Vice President for Membership. and prominent women who will advance, enhance, and bring awareness to the initiatives of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated.”

Dr. Stacy N.C. Grant, International President and CEO, enthusiastically said, “Zeta members are proud to carry on the legacy of five trailblazing women who dared to be different and founded the number one service organization. Today, we “We honor her vision by adding an outstanding woman whose groundbreaking career and impressive commitment to service aligns with Zeta’s principles and work.”

Angel McCoughtry is a professional basketball player of the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) and a two-time Olympic gold medalist. She was selected first overall by the Atlanta Dream in the 2009 WNBA draft. Ms. McCoughtry has received numerous awards and recognition for her athletic skills. She is the first WNBA athlete to host a basketball camp in Ghana. She is the owner of McCoughtry’s, an ice cream shop and food truck. Ms. McCoughtry will use her talents and passion to mentor our Zeta youth support groups.

“It is an honor and privilege to be a part of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated. I am honored to be a part of this sisterhood to grow, build and create better communities.” -Angel McCoughtry

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated was founded on January 16, 1920 on the campus of Howard University and has since become one of the most prestigious and influential organizations worldwide. With a mission to promote its ideals and principles, Zeta Phi Beta is committed to making a difference in the lives of individuals and communities.

Honorary Members are established by Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. to further its philanthropic initiatives and promote social welfare. Get an opportunity to work together. Their influence and expertise will undoubtedly enhance the organization’s ability to have a positive impact on the communities it serves.

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. It was founded on January 16, 1920, on the campus of Howard University in Washington, DC. The organization’s principles of scholarship, service, sisterhood and better womanhood guide its members in uplifting communities and creating positive change. With a legacy of excellence, Zeta Phi Beta continues to impact lives through its diverse philanthropic efforts and dedication to empowering women around the world.

