Zerodha’s Nitin Kamath joins National Startup Advisory Council

“Today more than ever, more Indians aspire to be entrepreneurs thanks to government initiatives and messaging, media coverage of the startup ecosystem, founder success stories and much more,” the Zerodha chief wrote on X.

Zerodha co-founder and CEO Nitin Kamath has joined the National Startup Advisory Council (NSAC). Members of NSAC are founders of successful startups, veterans who have grown and expanded companies in India, persons capable of representing the interests of investors in startups, persons capable of representing the interests of incubators and accelerators, representatives of stakeholder associations of startups. and representatives of industry associations. ,

Kamath, who is among the 31 members of the council, will advise the central government on measures necessary to create a strong ecosystem to promote innovation and startups in the country. They will also facilitate public organizations to absorb innovation with a view to improving public service delivery; Promote the creation, protection and commercialization of intellectual property rights; Making it easier for businesses to start, operate, scale, and exit by reducing regulatory compliance and costs; Promoting ease of access to capital for startups; among other things.

"The aim is to unlock domestic capital for Startups/MSMEs as a nation. Reduce dependence on foreign capital and motivate Indians to support Indian startups."

Some other startup founders who are part of the council are Abhiraj Singh Bhal, Urban Company; Kunal Bahl, Snapdeal; Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Info Edge, others.

