December 10, 2023
Zerodha's Kamath brothers earn Rs 200 crore in salary for FY23; here's what they said


Zerodha co-founders, Nitin and Nikhil Kamath grabbed attention as they claimed to be paid ₹195.4 crore for the financial year 2022-2023 (FY23). A report by Entracker.com revealed that the two brothers, who played a key role in the success of Zerodha, received an annual remuneration of ₹72 crore. This sparked debate on social media, with some people praising his contribution, while others criticized him as greedy. Opinions varied, with some highlighting the duo’s ability to maintain a profitable business without venture capital, while others questioned the fairness of their substantial earnings.

Here are some users’ reactions to X

Insights from the latest report

According to the report, Zerodha allocated a total salary of Rs 380 crore to its employees, including directors. Notably, out of the total expenditure of ₹623 crore, the company used ₹236 crore for employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs), which was settled in cash. Employee benefit costs saw a significant increase of 35.7 per cent, from ₹459 crore in FY2012 to ₹623 crore in FY2013.

Zerodha’s commendable performance in FY23 can be attributed to its strong customer base and market presence. As of August 2023, the company had about 6.3 million active customers, which is about 20 percent of India’s total merchant customers. By adding nearly 250,000 customers monthly, Zerodha demonstrated its dominance in the retail brokerage sector.

Market Share and Turnover Highlights

At the end of FY23, Zerodha had a whopping market share of 19.6 per cent. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) reported daily average turnover for online stockbrokers at Rs 2,000 crore, underscoring its importance in the financial landscape.

Source: in.mashable.com



