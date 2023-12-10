Zerodha’s Kamath brothers earn Rs 200 crore in salary for FY23; here’s what they said

Zerodha co-founders, Nitin and Nikhil Kamath grabbed attention as they claimed to be paid ₹195.4 crore for the financial year 2022-2023 (FY23). A report by Entracker.com revealed that the two brothers, who played a key role in the success of Zerodha, received an annual remuneration of ₹72 crore. This sparked debate on social media, with some people praising his contribution, while others criticized him as greedy. Opinions varied, with some highlighting the duo’s ability to maintain a profitable business without venture capital, while others questioned the fairness of their substantial earnings.

I’m surprised by the unwanted noise around this whole salary news thing @nikhilkamathcio, Seema (my wife), and me. The titles are misleading. We are a private company and have no obligation to provide clarification, but we thought maybe we should, as there are some people who are misinterpreting this. 1/7 – Nitin Kamath (@Nitin0dha) 30 May 2021

Here are some users’ reactions to X

Kamath Bhai deserves that salary. They run consistently profitable businesses without any VCs. – Sumit (@unrealsumit) 9 December 2023

Founder of

“Zerodha”,

Nikhil and Nitin Kamath (Kamath Brothers)

Took a total salary of ₹144 crore,

₹72 crore each in the year 2022-2023 Benefits of bootstrap company. For what they’re worth, it’s really hard to build a “bootstrap” company when the market is highly competitive.#zerodha pic.twitter.com/leBXVkXzsP – Parth… (@Parth_GPT) 9 December 2023

Insights from the latest report

According to the report, Zerodha allocated a total salary of Rs 380 crore to its employees, including directors. Notably, out of the total expenditure of ₹623 crore, the company used ₹236 crore for employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs), which was settled in cash. Employee benefit costs saw a significant increase of 35.7 per cent, from ₹459 crore in FY2012 to ₹623 crore in FY2013.

Zerodha’s commendable performance in FY23 can be attributed to its strong customer base and market presence. As of August 2023, the company had about 6.3 million active customers, which is about 20 percent of India’s total merchant customers. By adding nearly 250,000 customers monthly, Zerodha demonstrated its dominance in the retail brokerage sector.

Market Share and Turnover Highlights

At the end of FY23, Zerodha had a whopping market share of 19.6 per cent. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) reported daily average turnover for online stockbrokers at Rs 2,000 crore, underscoring its importance in the financial landscape.

