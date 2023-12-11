Zerodha's bid for payments bank license not getting RBI nod: Know why

Bengaluru based brokerage giant Zerodha Actively seeking a payments bank license from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Their ambition is to establish a bank that will manage customer funds and streamline payment flows, increase trading efficiency and reduce dependence on external banking systems.

What happened? According to a report in The Morning Context, Zerodha’s proposal to the RBI includes setting up a bank to exclusively cater to the payment needs of its over 6 million active customers. However, the RBI has been hesitant in granting new licenses due to past challenges with the payments bank model.

Launched in 2017, the payments bank experiment has not lived up to expectations, with many entities facing operational struggles, regulatory issues and low margins. Despite Zerodha’s intention to offer a use-case in line with the RBI’s vision, the central bank’s reluctance reflects its cautious stance towards the payments bank sector.

Zerodha has pushed for a banking license amid increasing competition in the brokerage market and recent technical issues with its trading platform.

why it matters? The move is in line with their strategy to improve platform efficiency and customer experience in trading, while also aiming to gain an edge over competitors. grow up,

The establishment of the payments bank can significantly strengthen Zerodha’s position in the market by reducing the dependence on external banking and payment systems. However, the RBI’s current stance leaves Zerodha’s banking ambitions in a challenging position, as it navigates regulatory hesitations and the complex landscape of India’s financial sector.

