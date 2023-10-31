Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath invests in 1% Club. Startup Story

funding alert

Nikhil Kamath, a prominent finance personality and co-founder of Zerodha, has invested in The 1% Club, an initiative led by influencers-turned-entrepreneurs Sharan Hegde and Raghav Gupta. The startup recently secured Rs 10 crore in pre-Series A funding from Grihas, a venture capital firm co-founded by Nikhil Kamath and Abhijit Pai of Puzzolana Group.

The 1% Club is an exclusive members-only platform that aims to empower individuals with educational resources, mentorship, and entrepreneurial opportunities to better plan their financial future. This significant investment from Grihas will help expand the platform’s operations and attract top talent.

Expressing his confidence in 1% Club, Nikhil Kamath said, “1% Club represents a unique fusion of finance and community, a combination that can transform the way individuals approach wealth creation and financial management. I believe in the potential of this platform to redefine the future of fintech and edtech.

The investment comes at a critical juncture for the 1% club, underscoring the growing influence of credible financial influencers within India’s startup ecosystem, even as Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) such as Regulatory bodies are also intensifying investigation of influential people.

The partnership with Grihas provides not only financial support but also strategic guidance, placing 1% Club at the forefront of fintech innovation and developing influencer-driven businesses and marketing.

Sharan Hegde, one of the minds behind The 1% Club, emphasizes the importance of financial education, saying, “People can only invest wisely and make informed financial decisions when they are well-informed about the subject. Get Educated. 1% Club combines the power of education with the convenience of FinTech, enabling our users to embark on the journey to financial empowerment.

Raghav Gupta, another key player in the initiative, highlighted the goal of the platform: “At the 1% Club, the goal is to fulfill the aspiration of improving the financial well-being of the new India.”

Abhijit Pai, Co-Founder of Grihas, was pleased to support the 1% Club’s vision, recognizing the important role the startup plays in addressing the issue of financial literacy and community building. The platform’s unique approach blends essential data statistics with a distinctive communication style to increase reach and interaction, especially among the younger generation.

