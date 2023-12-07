Zero-knowledge platform Sindri closes $5 million seed round led by Coinfund



Deal • Published Dec 7, 2023, 8:05am EST 5 minutes ago

Sindri, a zero-knowledge infrastructure platform, has closed a $5 million seed funding round led by Coinfund. The latest funding will be used by Sindri to grow its team, expand its developer network, and build a comprehensive zero-knowledge-based developer stack. This follows pre-seed funding of $2 million in June 2022.

Sindri enables developers to verify data with zero-knowledge proofs and use them in research use cases and blockchain applications.

ZK proofs have gained significant traction in recent years, offering two types of use cases: enabling parties to verify cryptographic statements without disclosing specifics about the statement and efficient verification via blockchains. To improve the scalability of. In addition to their use in blockchain, ZK proofs can also be used to verify data in machine learning or AI models – a concept known as zkML.

“Zero-knowledge proof products within the blockchain space are fitting the market at the intersection of blockchain scalability and interoperability technology, Web3 and AI, as well as off-chain computation for blockchains,” said Jake Bruckman, CEO of Coinfund. ” Regarding investment in Sindri.

The platform is used by a diverse user base, including blockchain layer 2s, zkML projects, ZK researchers, and other organizations.

“We are building together some of the most visionary teams and protocols in and out of blockchain, and we are excited to see them advance the capabilities of their applications using Sindri,” said Stacia Carson, co-founder. Sindri.

Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is the majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in other companies in the crypto sector. Crypto exchange Bitgate is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to work independently to deliver objective, influential, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current financial disclosures.

© 2023 The Block. All rights reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to be offered or used as legal, tax, investment, financial or other advice.

Source: www.theblock.co