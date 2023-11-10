Zepbound, Ozempic for Weight Loss: Safety and Effectiveness, Explained

Obesity is among the world’s most common health conditions, but for years medicine had few effective approaches to offer short of surgery. That’s why there’s been so much excitement about a new class of drugs that’s helping patients shed dozens of pounds at far lower risk. The mania over these drugs is drawing responses from businesses as varied as airlines, dialysis centers and big box chains, sending stock markets into a frenzy. Novo Nordisk A/S’s Ozempic was publicized by Hollywood, where it also became a punchline. The last time there was this much hype over a new drug was for Viagra, which was approved in 1998. Yet hurdles remain: These drugs cost a lot, insurance coverage is spotty and patients may need to take them indefinitely to avoid regaining weight.

They mimic a hormone, GLP-1, that’s released after eating and works in the brain to reduce appetite and increase feelings of satiety. The drugs, known as glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists, were first developed for Type 2 diabetes. The hormone also prompts the pancreas to release insulin after meals, which brings down blood sugar, also known as glucose; people with diabetes have trouble regulating glucose levels. The drugs began to be used as obesity treatments after patients with diabetes who took them lost weight.’