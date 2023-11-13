Zelle Bank is paying scam victims after government pressure

Banks participating in the Zelle payments app, owned by JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and others, have refused to make payments to victims of fraudulent scams. reuters Today reported that the repayments began on June 30 and were a response to lawmaker pressure on the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) to force lenders to reimburse victims.

Banks relied on the fact that federal law requires them to only pay fraud victims if they did not authorize criminal transactions, leaving people who were duped into approving payments in limbo. reuters Wrote that institutions were worried that if they started paying people back, it would encourage more fraud. But the Federal Trade Commission said earlier this year that such scams were already more reported for all payment types in 2022 than any other fraud category.

Banks were also reportedly concerned about encouraging fraud by eating the costs of transaction authorization. But Early Warning Services (EWS) – the company under which Zelle operates – created a way for banks to “withdraw funds from recipients’ accounts” so that their victims could get the money back. As part of the new policies, EWS now requires banks to flag suspicious transfers, such as those linked to accounts that have no prior Zelle transactions.

reuters Ben Chance, chief fraud risk officer at EWS, said the new approach “goes well above existing legal and regulatory requirements” and that the company regularly updated its “robust set of controls since the launch of the network” to maintain Is. Developing scams.

Without regulation targeting these and other fraudulent schemes, an EWS policy is just that: a policy subject to the whims of EWS. As yet, reuters The CFPB is satisfied with the banks’ approach here, he writes. A Senate hearing next month will likely discuss fraud, reuters Writes.

If you have been tricked into sending money to a scammer through the Zelle app, you can fill out a form on its website to report the fraud. Select the “Impostor” tab to provide information such as the name and email the scammer used to receive the funds and who they claimed to be. Zelle also recommends reporting fraud to the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center.

Notably, that page doesn’t say anything about refunds, only that Zelle will “report the information you provided to the recipient’s bank or credit union to help avoid others having a similar experience.”

