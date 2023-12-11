Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is visiting the White House as Joe Biden’s administration steps up pressure on Congress to provide billions of dollars in aid to Kiev.

The White House said in a statement Sunday that the visit was intended to “underscore the United States’ unwavering commitment to supporting the people of Ukraine as they defend themselves against Russia’s brutal aggression.” “As Russia escalates its missile and drone strikes against Ukraine, the leaders will discuss Ukraine’s urgent needs and the critical importance of the United States’ continued support at this critical moment.”

Zelensky’s office confirmed that he had accepted Biden’s invitation. He has also been asked to speak at the meeting of all senators.

Biden has asked Congress to pass a $110 billion package of wartime funding for Ukraine (€61.4 billion) and Israel, along with other national security priorities. But the request has become caught up in the debate over US immigration policy and border security.

Congress has already allocated $111 billion for aid to Ukraine, and Biden’s budget director Shalanda Young said in a letter to House and Senate leaders last week that the US has the means to send weapons and aid to Ukraine. There will be shortage of money. Year, which will bring Ukraine to “kneel” on the battlefield.

“Now is the time to make a deal that both sides can agree to,” Young said Sunday.

The stakes are especially high for Ukraine, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during two television interviews on Sunday, noting that “we’re running out of money” for Ukrainians. “This is really the time to step up because if we don’t, we know what will happen. (Russian President Vladimir) Putin will be able to move forward with impunity and we know he will not stop in Ukraine.”

Zelensky will travel from Buenos Aires to Washington where he will witness the swearing-in ceremony of Argentina’s new President Javier Meili on Sunday.

During the visit, Zelensky described a “candid” conversation with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has threatened to block more EU aid to Kiev.

Orbán has also opposed starting accession talks to include Ukraine in the bloc.

