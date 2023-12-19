Zelensky says he's confident Ukraine would get more US support for war with Russia

KIEV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday he is confident the United States will fulfill its promise to provide billions of dollars of additional aid to Kiev to continue its fight against Russia, and He answered clearly “no”. A question whether his country could lose the war.

Speaking at a year-end press conference in Kiev, Zelensky also rejected suggestions that Moscow’s forces are headed for a peak in 2023 after defeating Ukraine’s counteroffensive and increasing its military production.

He said, “Russia failed to achieve any of its goals this year”, although he acknowledged that Ukraine still faced “a lot of challenges” after spending Western military hardware in retaliation, Which failed to impact at 1,000 kilometers (600 mi). ) Front Line.

The US Congress has left town for the holidays without an agreement to send nearly $61 billion to Ukraine, and the US Defense Department says it has almost no money to help Kiev after nearly 22 months of fighting. The EU also had to put forward a plan to supply $54.5 billion to Ukraine in the new year after a veto by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

But Zelensky insisted he was not worried.

Zelensky said, “I am confident that the United States will not let us down and that the agreements we have agreed with the United States will be fulfilled.”

Western support is vital for Ukraine’s fight against its larger and better armed neighbor, and the US is by far the largest source of help. Russia still outnumbered Kiev’s forces.

Zelensky, declining to elaborate, said Ukraine had received additional American-made Patriot surface-to-air systems and advanced NASAMS anti-aircraft systems, which should provide medium- to long-range defense against Russian missile attacks. Are.

Those weapons will help deter expected Russian attacks on Ukraine’s power grid in the winter.

While Zelensky was enthusiastic about receiving further military and financial aid from EU countries, he was less optimistic about Ukraine’s chances of joining NATO.

“NATO is the most powerful option for us. But we have not been invited to NATO yet.” He said, ”All these indications so far about our membership are nonsense. We did not receive any concrete proposal, not from any of our partners. At this time it is difficult to imagine how this could happen.”

Ukraine’s military wants to mobilize more than 500,000 troops, Zelensky said, but added that he had asked top officials for details about “a very sensitive matter” before deciding whether to grant their wish. .

Zelensky said that such a large mobilization would cause losses to Ukraine equivalent to $13.4 billion. Other aspects to be considered include whether soldiers currently at the front will be rotated or allowed to leave for home.

Ukrainian Defense Ministry statistics say the Ukrainian army had about 800,000 troops in October. This does not include the National Guard or other units. In total, 1 million Ukrainians are in uniform.

Earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his military to increase the number of troops by about 170,000 to a total of 1.32 million.

The front line has barely moved this year as Ukrainian counter-offensives have gone up against strong Russian defences. Now, with the onset of winter, army activities are being slowed down due to bad weather, leading to more emphasis on artillery, missiles and drones.

Putin said earlier on Tuesday that the Kremlin’s forces had the initiative in Ukraine and were in good shape for the coming year.

“We are effectively doing what we think is necessary, doing what we want,” Putin told Russian military officials.

But Zelensky stressed that Moscow has failed in its efforts to annex more of Ukraine since the full-scale invasion began on February 24, 2022.

It was not possible to independently verify either side’s battlefield claims.

In other developments Tuesday:

– UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said his agency has confirmed the deaths of more than 10,000 civilians in Ukraine since Russia began its full-scale invasion. He said that this number includes more than 560 children.

“The real toll is probably much higher,” he said.

Turk also said his office was investigating six newly reported cases of alleged killing of civilians by Russian troops in Ukraine.

Since the beginning of the war, the Russian military has repeatedly used missiles to destroy civilian targets, with devastating consequences.

– The impact the war is having on Ukraine’s economy was evident in data published on Tuesday, which showed that the volume of goods exports during November was 19.3% lower than the same period last year.

The decline was mainly due to Russia’s “blockade of ports and Russian attacks on our export transportation logistics,” Economy Minister Yulia Sviridenko tweeted.

However, there has been a recent surge in seaborne exports after Ukraine built a floating grain corridor in the Black Sea and introduced a ship insurance mechanism, he said, adding that growth bodes well for next year.

Ilya Novikov, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com