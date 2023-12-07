Zelda Ventures, a new investment firm founded and led by General Partner Suzanne Fletcher, today announced it has closed its first fundraise with a $33 million oversubscribed debut fund. Closing after less than a year of fundraising, the pre-seed fund invests in the next companies of founders that Suzanne has previously backed.

“Zelda Ventures is the culmination of decades spent nurturing entrepreneurial talent and building authentic relationships,” said Suzanne Fletcher, General Partner at Zelda Ventures, “With an extensive network and strong understanding of the startup ecosystem, I am excited to collaborate with entrepreneurs, many of whom I have known for nearly 10 years, as they begin building their next companies. The name of the fund pays homage to the iconic video game character, the beloved scoundrel associated with treasure hunting and exploration, and that’s the spirit I want to embody.

As a generalist fund, Zelda Ventures has already backed nearly a dozen startups — including Andromeda Surgical, Pointable, and Redcoat AI — with plans to triple the number of investments by 2026. In its portfolio, Zelda Ventures has written the first checks for the majority of companies that have raised pre-seed rounds, which have been rapidly oversubscribed.

“Suzanne has been a tremendous partner and advocate for Andromeda Surgical, just as she was for my previous companies, Zenflow and Avail MedSystems,” said. Nick Damiano, CEO and Co-Founder of Andromeda Surgical, “His deep understanding of the startup landscape and his continued support have been instrumental in our success. There is great value in working with someone you already know and trust, and the StartX community is pleased to see it launch its own fund.

Suzanne has over two decades of investment experience, investing with top VCs including Lightspeed, Andreessen Horowitz, DCVC, Founders Fund, and 8VC. They have supported 350+ startups founded by 900+ entrepreneurs. Suzanne estimates that 10% of these entrepreneurs will launch new companies each year. Zelda Ventures is fast becoming the ‘first choice for screening’ among a group of entrepreneurs who boast of a strong investor network.

“I am thrilled to see Suzanne launch Zelda Ventures,” said Randy Livingston, CFO of Stanford University, “His tenacity, organizational skills and warmth have earned him deep respect within the local entrepreneurial community.”

Suzanne’s investment before Zelda represents more than $50 billion in company value and includes 12 unicorns, including Sourcegraph, Hive, Elation, Turing, Dexterity, Orca Bio and more, as well as Nearpod (Renaissance Learning Acquired by ) also includes an additional 30 successful exits. Osmo (acquired by Tangible Play), Cleargraph (acquired by Tableau), Eero (acquired by Amazon), and Sweep (acquired by Affirm).

“We are delighted to be a key investor in Zelda Ventures’ fund and are confident that Suzanne’s unique background, experience and relationships will allow her to identify, evaluate and invest in the most promising new companies ahead of others. “Their focus on the Stanford University ecosystem, particularly on serial entrepreneurs with successful track records, taps into one of the most attractive sources of high-quality investment opportunities,” said Randy Eisenman, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Satori Capital, “Their history of responsibly managing third-party capital, coupled with their history of supporting high-performing startups, are key factors that have helped them become one of the few emerging managers to successfully raise an oversubscribed fund in today’s market.” “Enabled”

Prior to founding Zelda Ventures, Suzanne was a general partner at Prime Movers Lab, playing a key role in growing the firm and leading the seed round. Previously, Suzanne managed the co-investment vehicle at StartX, one of the world’s most prestigious startup accelerators serving the Stanford University community for five years. Suzanne holds a Bachelor of Arts, magna cum laude, in Economics from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from Stanford University Graduate School of Business.

About Zelda Ventures

Zelda Ventures focuses on supporting in-network serial entrepreneurs as they build their next companies (investing primarily at pre-seed, often as a first check). Founded in late 2022 by Suzanne Fletcher, Zelda Ventures is based in Portola Valley in the Bay Area. Please visit www.zelda.vc for more information.

media Contact

John Vollmer

VSC for Zelda Ventures

[email protected]

This news content can be integrated into any legitimate news gathering and publishing effort. Linking is allowed.

News release distribution and press release distribution services are provided by Webwire.

Source: www.webwire.com