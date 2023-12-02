Zeeto Labs Co-Founders Introduce Stake Net: A Decentralized Protocol for Liquid Staking on Solana

lucas bruderCo-Founder and CEO of Jeeto Labstogether Zano ShermaniThe CTO of Zito Labs recently introduced a groundbreaking protocol called Stake Net.

This protocol aims to tackle the challenges faced by existing liquid staking tokens on Solana, while offering a unique and sustainable approach.

The announcement came at Breakpoint 2023, where Lucas discussed how Zito Labs, a company founded in mid-2021, focused on efficient maximum extractable value (MEV) extraction on Solana.

This focus arose due to arbitrage spam and failed trades on the network. As a result, Jeto Solana, a MEV-enabled fork of the Solana official client, was developed.

Currently, Zeto Solana operates on 192 validators, securing approximately $6 billion worth of Solana at the current price.

Additionally, Zeeto Labs actively contributes to the development of Zeeto Network and Zeeto Stake Net, which are innovative protocols for decentralized liquid staking tokens.

why win stake net

Lucas talked about the challenges facing liquid staking tokens on Solana, specifically the issues of centralization and high costs associated with stake pools.

It has shut down its staking product Leo, a liquid staking protocol on Ethereum, on Solana due to high development costs.

The reliance on a centralized administrator with hot wallets and the potential risks associated with leaks or jurisdictional pressures have raised significant concerns about Solana.

Additionally, Zeno delved into the concept of liquid staking, highlighting the inefficiencies of traditional staking, which locks up assets and limits their use in DeFi.

To solve this problem, he said Zito Labs launched Zito Sol, a liquid staking token, as a solution to increase capital efficiency while maintaining high yields.

How does Stake solve net problems

He described Stake Net as a self-sustaining and decentralized protocol for intelligent stake pools on Solana.

The protocol is designed to ensure the longevity of Zito Sol without the risks associated with centralized administration.

Stake Net addresses the major issues with existing stake pools by providing open-source code, ensuring transparency and auditability.

It also includes a decentralized system with on-chain intelligence as well as a network of keepers running globally. This unique feature allows the entire stake pool state machine to run on-chain, increasing transparency.

Additionally, Stake Net provides on-chain customizable scoring and delegation logic, allowing flexibility. It also provides a trusted validator performance history, where validators’ performance records are stored securely and transparently on-chain.

future roadmap

Lucas ultimately outlined the next steps for Stake Net, including security audits, transitioning Stake Net programs to the mainnet, and eventually moving Zito Sol into the Stake Net pool for perpetual operation.

Both expressed excitement about community contributions and the possibility of collaboration with other stake pools and projects.

Also read; How Squad Protocol Simplifies Account Abstraction on Solana

Source: cryptotvplus.com