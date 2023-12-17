Zee seeks extension of date to complete merger with Sony

The proposed merger between the Indian TV businesses of Indian powerhouse Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Sony, which has been nearly two years in the making, is likely to be further delayed.

The merger agreement was signed in December 2021 and the last date for completion was December 21, 2023. However, Zee has now sought extension for the merger.

“In accordance with Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (‘LODR Regulations’), we inform you that pursuant to the Merger Collaboration Agreement dated December 22, 2021, the Company [Zee]BEPL [Bangla Entertainment Private Limited] and CMEPL [Culver Max Entertainment Private Limited, formerly known as Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited] The company has requested CMEPL and BEPL to extend the date required to give effect to the scheme as per the terms of the merger cooperation agreement,” Zee said in a filing to India’s Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange on Sunday.

The companies cleared a major regulatory hurdle in August, but other matters remain pending, notably leadership. The original plan envisaged that Zee CEO Punit Goenka would be its captain, while Sony would hold a 51% controlling stake. However, Goenka was barred from managing any listed company in India following an interim regulatory report, which accused him and Zee founder Subhash Chandra of running the company for their own benefit and “embezzling” money. Was imposed.

The ban was lifted in October following an appeal.

The merger faced another hurdle when Axis Finance and IDBI Bank challenged it in India’s National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), claiming unpaid loans. However, NCLAT earlier this week refused to stay the merger and instead called for a hearing in January 2024.

The combined companies have the potential to create a huge sector in broadcast TV – a sector that is still paramount in India – and could be valued at $10 billion.

