Zebu (ZBU) announces listing on BitForex

[PRESS RELEASE – Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October 28th, 2023]

Zeeboo, the leading Web3 neobank for telecom, is excited to share a development with its loyal community. Zebu is thrilled to announce its upcoming listing on BitForex, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, this development marks a significant advancement for the Zebu ($ZBU) community and the telecom carrier sector.

Listing Details:

Trading pair: ZBU/USDT ZBU deposits will open on 2023/10/26 at 19:00 (GMT+8) ZBU/USDT trading opens on 2023/10/27 at 19:00 (GMT+8) ZBU withdrawals will open on 2023/10/28 at 19:00 (GMT+8)

ZBU is a leading on-chain settlement solution for the telecom carrier sector, facilitating seamless cross-border transactions for telecom carrier businesses powered by the $ZBU loyalty token. Built on Ethereum and based on BSC, $ZBU has a specific mission – to incentivize and reward telecom carriers actively engaged in the ZBU ecosystem.

At its core, the $ZBU loyalty token plays a vital role in enabling efficient payment settlements and seamless cross-border payments, revolutionizing the way we view cross-border. This innovation provides a unified currency experience to the global telecom carrier business, eliminating the hassle of handling multiple currencies and significantly reducing losses from conversion costs.

The listing of Zebu ($ZBU) on BitForex marks an exciting intersection where cryptocurrency innovation intersects with the dynamic sector of telecommunications. This association represents a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to drive value and encourage growth within the telecommunications industry.

about zebu

Zeeboo stands at the forefront as an innovative Web3 neobank for telecoms, offering an on-chain B2B invoice settlement platform specifically designed for telecom carriers. It revolutionizes cross-border payments, accelerating transaction speeds by 3-7 minutes.

Maintaining the core ethos of decentralization, Zebu is creating the future of B2B transactions, powered by the $ZBU loyalty token.

Learn more about Zeeboo now: Website | Twitter , Telegram | LinkedIn | Instagram | white paper

About BitForex

BitForex, a global cryptocurrency exchange leader, offers a comprehensive suite of trading products. With a highly diverse international team, BitForex is committed to building a secure, professional and user-friendly platform that will facilitate the financial growth of tomorrow.

For the latest updates and more detailed information, please visit the official website of Zeeboo and BitForex.

source: cryptopotato.com