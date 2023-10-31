Zayn Malik Wants to End the 'Stigma' Around Non-Alcoholic Beverages with Mixoloche Partnership

Zayn Malik was already dreaming of making a splash in the non-alcohol beverage industry before Christina Roth arrived. She just needed the right partner, and Roth — who last year founded Mixoloche, a brand dedicated to mimicking adult beverages without the hangover — fits that bill.

Now, the ex-boy-bander is the company’s new co-owner and chief creative officer. He and Roth announced the joint venture last week, as well as unveiling Malik’s first original flavor of “boozy without the booze” mock-seltzer: the Lychee Martini, a fruity but floral pain-free potion described as “just enough sparkle.” Has been described in. Make a unicorn jump with joy.” Packed with 45 calories, the drink’s sleek black can is printed with a design based on a mix of Bad Boy tattoos all over the “Pillowtalk” singer’s body.

As Malik hones his next batch of new music, the partnership first began with a brief shot of one of Mixoloche’s brightly colored spritzers in the music video for his July single “Love Like This.”

“These drinks offer a variety of benefits, from a healthier lifestyle to being more inclusive for different occasions,” Starr explains. Board, “I want to make sure everyone feels comfortable and empowered to make the choices they do without judgment.”

Below, Malik teases his upcoming new music, shares his goal to “disrupt” the non-alcohol beverage industry, and the beginning of his partnership with Mixoloche:

We’re told you’ve been busy in the studio this week. Can you give us an update on any new music?

I’m just putting the finishing touches on it, I’m ready to share it with the world. Excited and ready.

Tell us about the timeline of your partnership with MIXOLOSHE. Their website says you started out as a fan of their products – did you then approach the company with the idea of ​​working together?

My journey into the non-alcoholic beverage industry began about six months ago when I was introduced to Christina. I have been interested in this industry for years, primarily because of its potential for innovation and creativity. At the same time, Christina was actively looking for a creative partner to bring new ideas to her venture. In June, we officially joined the force, and we wasted no time in getting to work.

Did MIXOLOSHE’s female leadership specifically inspire you to join the company?

After hearing about and meeting Christina, I was really excited about her passion and drive for the brand. Her business acumen spoke for itself, but the product still had to speak to me in different ways, and it did. Mixoloche, its goals, its products, its position in the market, it all matched what I wanted to jump into.

As a man, what do you hope to add to a business owned and founded by women?

I think it’s about doing my best for the company in every possible way and that’s what I will try to do. We lift each other up and that’s what I love about the partnership. Sharing and embracing each other’s skills and talents. Collaboration is important, our joint aim is to provide the best for our Mixoloche customer. If people are going to spend their hard-earned money on our beverages I want them to be the best in the game.

As a musician, what perspective do you hope to bring to MIXOLOSHE that the company may not have considered prior to your partnership?

I believe there is a strong similarity between making music and making cocktails, and the importance of striking the right balance to create harmony. In my opinion, the art of creating perfect music and achieving perfect sensory harmony are interconnected, as both require careful balance and a deep sense of creativity. When you’re making music, every vocal and instrument must come together in the right way. Similarly, in the world of cocktails, it is essential to mix different elements and flavors to create a perfect taste experience.

Zayn Malik Dennis Leupold for Mixoloche

You’ve said the non-alcoholic beverage market is “ripe for disruption.” What do you mean by “disruption” and how do you plan to bring about it?

Disruption in the non-alcohol sector is driven by innovation. Creating unique flavors that can rival their alcoholic counterparts is a game-changer. Consumers are increasingly looking for exciting taste experiences in the non-alcohol sector.

Secondly, the quality of the ingredients used in these beverages is of paramount importance. The use of premium, natural and sustainable ingredients not only enhances the product but also meets the growing demand for healthy, conscious choices. Lastly, affordability plays a vital role in ensuring wide reach for our brand. Innovation in the non-alcohol category should not be limited to high-end products but should include options that are affordable to a wide range of customers.

Why Non-Alcoholic Drinks? Why are moderate alcohol alternatives important to you and your life personally?

I have such a busy work schedule so I have to switch on. I’m always trying new sodas/flavored waters, all kinds of drinks that are refreshing and still fun. I think the way we’re delivering them with our brand, I think the opportunity to create our own flavor with those flavors in the existing market is really special.

I also love the idea that this range brings people together, no matter what their drink preferences are. I’m all about it, and it feels good to provide a high-end product at an accessible price, which was really important to me.

What do you want your fans to understand about this new venture?

My commitment to eradicating the stigma associated with non-alcoholic beverages. Non-alcoholic options should not be reserved only for those who do not drink alcohol, and the idea that non-alcoholic beverages are exclusively for “sober” individuals is a stereotype I am committed to challenging. . My commitment is rooted in both innovation and social change, creating an environment where enjoying non-alcohol drinks is a choice, not a label, and where these drinks become a vibrant and well-known part of the drinks landscape.

Do you see this as a step toward becoming someone like Rihanna, Jay-Z, or Justin Timberlake, all moguls who started out as musicians?

They’ve all had great success, and it’s incredible to see. However, I am on my journey, I do not like to look left and right. I’m on my way from Bradford to wherever it will take me!

Source: www.billboard.com