Zaslav accused of firing Lemon after urging Chris Licht to fire him

David Zaslav faced a dilemma. Research revealed to him that many of CNN’s personalities had tilted his recently acquired news network too far to the left. Yet acting on that data and debunking some of it could taint the tenure of CNN’s newly appointed CEO Chris Licht.

So to protect one of those prominent personalities, Leach did what anyone would do with a controversial star: He moved Don Lemon to mornings. This went on for five months before Leman was shown the door at Zaslav’s insistence.

New one new York Times The profile of Zaslav, who took over CNN for nearly two years, sheds new light on how the Warner Bros. Discovery CEO navigated the network’s often tumultuous relationship with Lemon, a CNN veteran known for his fiery opinions. and who appeared on the network’s programming, including primetime, for a long time. And New Year’s Eve. According to, there was once a social, friendly relationship between the two masked men Times, Desire to see Zaslav remove Lemon from the air.

Upon acquiring the network, and with the upcoming merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery, Zaslav felt that CNN had taken too much of a partisan slant against former President Donald Trump. Times explained further, The tone was largely set by CNN’s then-CEO Jeff Zucker, who defended the network’s anti-Trump focus at a fall 2021 golf outing with Zaslav and others. Times revealed.

Zucker’s opinion on the network ultimately would not matter for long, as he was fired just before Zaslav took control due to an internal investigation into his office romance with his top lieutenant.

Despite this, Zaslav was left with various people at CNN who the research revealed embodied the partisan nature of CNN. These include lemon and reliable sources According to host Brian Stelter Times.

Stelter was fired last August, but Licht tried to move him to mornings to help Lemon keep his job. That move proved unpopular with Lemon. Times story notes, But he accepted the change with the understanding that Zaslav continued to support him. According to, the two were friends for over a decade Times, and sent messages about Leach’s declining reputation among CNN employees.

Zaslav’s obvious disappointment towards Leman was not recorded. When Lemon said on-air that former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley was not “at her peak” to run for president – ​​and subsequently nearly caused a mutiny inside CNN – Zaslav questioned Licht about Lemon’s Why do you still have a job?

“Why wasn’t he fired?” Zaslav asked, according to Times. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO also promised shareholders that Lemon will be gone by Memorial Day Times Added. Lemon was ultimately fired on April 24 – the same day Fox News surprisingly ousted host Tucker Carlson.

But Zaslav tried to repair their relationship after the pink slip Times Reportedly, during breakfast on the Upper West Side, Lemon said he was sorry for the way the anchor was treated at CNN,

Zaslav reportedly told the former CNN star that it was Chris Leach’s fault that Lemon was fired. Licht was canned in June.

