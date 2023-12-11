Zara withdraws ad after allegations of anti-Palestinian images going viral

Top Line

Fast fashion giant Zara removed advertisements for its new fashion collection from parts of its website and app following massive backlash and calls for a boycott over its social media posts claiming the ads included Israel- The devastation caused by the Hamas war was mocked – although the company says the campaign was created months earlier.

important facts

Calls for a boycott against fast fashion brand Zara began over the weekend after the company unveiled its new Atelier collection, having in recent days launched ads that some pro-Palestinian activists and social media users claim have criticized Gaza. I have made fun of people. The campaign promotes six new jackets, which include models wearing jackets surrounded by debris and sculptures and mannequins with missing limbs wrapped in white plastic, which some critics say resemble corpses in Gaza. A Zara Instagram post from last Thursday has more than 45,000 likes and 171,000 comments, mainly from users condemning the ads, posting the Palestinian flag and calling for a boycott. Zara’s parent company Inditex confirmed to Forbes that the campaign was created in July and the photos were taken in September, before the current round of fighting between Israel and Hamas began in October. Although Zara removed the campaign images from the front page of its app and website, some posts still exist on social media sites like Instagram and X — Inditex told Forbes that the removal was part of its regular process of refreshing content. Was part of. Zara described the collection in a separate post as “an exercise in focused design conceived to showcase the best aspects of Zara’s creative and manufacturing capabilities.”

big number

19.8 million. The hashtag #boycottzara has been viewed this many times on TikTok. The hashtag is also trending on X, although numbers are not available for the platform.

main background

This is not the first time Zara has faced criticism related to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The company’s lead women’s designer, Vanessa Perilman, confronted Palestinian model Kahar Harhash through a direct message sent on Instagram in 2021. “Maybe if your people were educated they wouldn’t blow up the hospitals and schools that Israel helped pay for in Gaza,” Perilman said harshly. “Israelis do not teach children to hate nor to throw stones at soldiers as your people do.” The message was in response to a pro-Palestinian post made by Harhash a month after an 11-day conflict between Israel and Hamas that resulted in more than 200 deaths. Inditex said this “[condemns] These comments do not reflect our core values ​​of respect for each other, and we are sorry for the offense they caused,” it said in a statement to NBC News. Zara came under criticism last year after the head of the company’s Israel branch hosted a campaign. event for right-wing ultranationalist politician Itamar Ben-Gvir, according to the Times of Israel. This led some Arab Israelis to burn Zara clothes and call for a boycott.

tangent line

Other fashion brands have faced criticism because of their fashion campaigns. Balenciaga released an ad campaign last year that featured children holding teddy bears while wearing harnesses and other BDSM-style apparel. This sparked outrage, with critics calling the campaign inappropriate and one of the brand’s public figures, Kim Kardashian, saying she was re-evaluating her relationship with the brand. After the release of a 2018 Dolce & Gabbana campaign that featured models struggling to eat Italian food with chopsticks, the retailer was removed from e-commerce websites in China due to claims it was racist .

