Zain Fintech, the financial services arm of Zain Group, a leading provider of innovative technologies and digital lifestyle communications operating in eight markets across the Middle East and Africa, has announced the launch of its new fintech brand, Bede (In My Hand) .

First launched commercially in Bahrain in accordance with the guidelines of the Central Bank of Bahrain, Bede is an innovative Shariah-compliant fintech mobile app that provides an intuitive and convenient consumer microfinance service in just a few taps. Applicants can download the app, receive instant, hassle-free approval based on their credit profile, making it easier than ever to access the funds they need. In due course, subject to local regulatory and commercial considerations across Zain’s footprint, the range of services offered by Bede will expand beyond consumer micro-finance to also include payments, remittances and credit cards.

The official launch event of the Bede brand in Bahrain marks a significant milestone in Zain Fintech’s journey across its footprint and in the Kingdom’s digital landscape, with the aim of promoting financial inclusion and revolutionizing the development of the regional fintech ecosystem.

The launch ceremony at the Ritz Carlton, Bahrain was attended by His Highness Sheikh Salman bin Khalifa Al-Khalifa, Minister of State for Finance and National Economy; Chairman of Zain Group, Osama al-Furah; Zain Vice President and Group CEO, Bader Al-Kharafi; President of Zain Bahrain, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Ali Al-Khalifa; and Zain Group board members, other key stakeholders, industry experts and government officials, who witnessed Bede’s dynamic features first-hand.

Launch of new fintech brand Bede first in Bahrain, another mile of the Board of Directors’ initiated ‘4Sight’ strategy and vision to expand much-needed fintech services to Iraq, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and soon Kuwait and Sudan It is a stone. The expansion of innovative fintech services promotes financial inclusion and advances the region’s digital ecosystem, supporting the socio-economic outlook of the countries we serve. Bede aims to allow consumers to have everything in the palm of their hands while meeting consumers’ lifestyle and evolving demands beyond basic telecommunications services. The launch of a new fintech brand represents a major step in Zain’s strategic aspirations to expand our footprint, customer base and our regional leadership in the fintech sector supported by leading technologies.

