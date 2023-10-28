Zain and Kuwait Foundation for Advancement of Sciences sign MoU – Arab Times – Kuwait News

This news has been read 50 times!

Kuwait City, October 28: In a new step that reflects their unwavering efforts to support and develop the innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem in the community, Zain and Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS) signed a Memorandum of Understanding Has announced to do. Both organizations are working together to accelerate capacity building, skill national talent in the private sector, enhance R&D in innovation, enable social enterprises and empower local entrepreneurs.

The MoU was signed at the KFAS headquarters in Kuwait City, attended by Iman Al Roudhan, CEO of Zain Kuwait, Dr. Amina Farhan, Director General of KFAS, and top officials and officials from both sides.

This partnership symbolizes the joint vision of Zain and KFAS to continue its long-term mission of fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in Kuwait, nurturing national talents in science and technology, and empowering local startups, which are the driving force behind the country’s It is a vibrant part of the economy.

Under this partnership, Zain and KFAS will combine their expertise and resources to offer several development programs and community initiatives that will skill national talents and empower them to enter the highly competitive market. The programs are designed to address the needs and requirements of the Kuwaiti private sector with key topics such as leadership skills, digital competencies, management and business skills and sustainable strategies.

Both organizations will also organize programs for capacity building in innovation and technology targeting different age groups with a special focus on young people. Such programs will feature unique training sessions and interactive workshops that will cover technical and digital skills to develop the creativity of youth, support their talents and embrace their passion.

The agreement also explores means to enrich research and development for innovation aimed at promoting sustainable corporate practices and transforming traditional workflows. By making innovation the core drive for corporate strategies, organizations can contribute to achieving the country’s developmental goals.

One of the key themes covered in the MoU focuses on empowering entrepreneurs and supporting local startups. KFAS certified trainers and experts will join forces to facilitate highly specialized sessions and workshops for entrepreneurs under Zain’s award-winning tech startup accelerator program, Zain Great Ideas.

This agreement is in line with Zain innovation nation initiative, which encompasses all of Zain’s innovation and entrepreneurship programmes, especially in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) areas. The initiative primarily targets youth, and focuses on multiple pillars, including entrepreneurship, investment, startup acceleration, supporting inventors, promoting innovation, and more.

In a previous move to support the development of innovation in Kuwait, Zain signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the KFAS centre, Sabah Al Ahmed Center for Giftedness and Creativity (SACGC). The agreement created a new strategic partnership focused on increasing the digital literacy of youth, empowering creativity and innovation, and growing the local startup ecosystem in the community.

The partnership resulted in several successful programs and initiatives, most notably a summer bootcamp that trained over 800 children and youth through 130 courses and workshops covering electronics, robotics, 3D printers, programming, artificial intelligence and more. Basic principles of.

The MoU seeks to further collaboration between both partners to enhance digital literacy, develop digital competencies, support the local startup ecosystem, empower Kuwaiti inventors and innovators to excel and meet the country’s developmental, economic and social goals. Promoted a joint cooperation between.

Through its journey that began 46 years ago, the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences seeks to harness science, technology and innovation in Kuwait while promoting modernization, a better quality of life, and a sustainable future for the Kuwaiti people. Wants. ,

KFAS continues to achieve its mission through its many centers, including the Scientific Center, the Dasman Diabetes Center, and the Sabah Al Ahmed Center for Giftedness and Creativity (SACGC). Zain has had many successful and fruitful partnerships with these centres.

