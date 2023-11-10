Zacks Market Edge Highlights: AAPL, Sony and IBM

for immediate RELEASE

Chicago, IL – November 10, 2023 – Zacks Market Edge is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracy Reniak. Each week, Tracy will join guests to discuss the hottest topics in investing in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it affects your life. To listen to the podcast, click here: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2181742/is-apples-magic-fading

Is Apple’s magic ending?

Welcome to episode #379 of the Jax Market Edge Podcast.

(1:00) – Understanding Apple as an Innovator: Should You Invest?

(9:30) – Overview of Apple’s performance over the past few decades

(19:45) – How has Sony performed against the S&P 500 overtime?

(27:15) – A look at IBM’s long-term history: Could it fit into your portfolio right now?

(33:30) – Episode Roundup: AAPL, Sony, IBM, Woo

[email protected]

Each week, host and Zacks Stock Strategist, Tracy Renniak, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life.

This week, Tracy is going alone to talk about Apple. As many longtime listeners of the podcast know, Tracy is not an Apple investor. Nor does she use its products. This is correct. He doesn’t have an iPhone, nor has he ever had one.

But after Apple reported its fourth consecutive quarterly sales decline, the first since 2001, Tracy decided to look at Apple’s sales and earnings projections.

Apple has been one of the best performing stocks of the last 20 years. By September 2023, $10,000 invested 20 years ago, with dividends reinvested, would be worth $5.08 million. And it keeps touching new all-time highs.

But is the 20-year rally in stocks about to end?

What happens when technological progress slows down

1. Apple Inc. AAPL

Apple went public in 1980. It was a strange experience. In the 1990s, it was just 30 days away from bankruptcy before getting a bailout from Bill Gates and Microsoft. Apple created some of the most iconic products of the century including the iPod, iPad, and of course the iPhone.

But growth slowed in FY2023. In the fourth quarter, iPhone sales grew only 2.8% year-over-year.

Apple’s revenue is expected to grow only 3.1% in fiscal 2024 and earnings will grow 6.7%. This might be fine if the stock were cheap, but it is not. Apple trades with a Forward P/E of 27.4 and a P/S ratio of 7.3.

How much valuation are you willing to pay for Apple’s single-digit growth?

2. Sony Corporation Sony

Iconic products are nothing new for Sony. In 1979, it launched a new handheld cassette player called the “Walkman”. By 1999, Sony had sold 186 million Walkmans and the name “Walkman” had become synonymous with any handheld cassette player with earphones.

Ultimately, the Walkman died out due to the iPod and other MP3 players. But to compensate for this, Sony has many other divisions including gaming, music, cameras and entertainment.

Sony’s growth has also slowed down. Revenue is expected to decline by 1.4% and earnings to grow by only 1.3% in fiscal 2024. But my valuation is also very cheap. Sony trades with a Forward P/E of only 15.7. I’s P/S ratio is only 1.3.

Is this a buying opportunity in Sony?

3. IBM Corporation IBM

IBM was a leading technology company of the 1960s and 70s. At one time, it produced 80% of the computers in the United States. But by 2005, it exited the PC business altogether.

IBM’s growth has also slowed down. In 2023, its revenue is expected to grow only 1.1% and earnings 3.3%. However, like Sony, it also has attractive valuations. IBM trades with a Forward P/E of only 15.8 and a P/S ratio of 2.2.

But it’s the attractive dividend, currently yielding 4.5%, that attracts a lot of investors.

Should income investors put IBM on their short list?

What else do you need to know about Apple?

Tune in to this week’s podcast to find out.

Why haven’t you taken a look at Zacks’ top stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P’s average gain of +6.2 per year. Surprisingly, they came away with an average profit +46.4%, +49.5% And +55.2% Per year. Today you can access their live pics without any cost or obligation.

View Stock Free >>

media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

[email protected]

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The possibility of loss is inherent in any investment. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for any particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investment in the securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described was or will be profitable. All information herein is current as of the date and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect the views of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or any securities asset management activities. These returns are from a hypothetical portfolio consisting of stocks with a Zacks Rank = 1 that was rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of the actual portfolio of shares. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit this press release for information on the performance numbers presented.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download the 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Apple Inc. (AAPL): Free Stock Analysis Report

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM): Free Stock Analysis Report

Sony Corporation (SONY): Free Stock Analysis Report

Click here to read this article on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

Source: finance.yahoo.com