Chicago, IL – October 26, 2023

3 Must Buy Profitable Stocks Using Net Income Ratio

To evaluate the profitability of a company, the concept of accounting ratios must be used by investors. After all, they always look for a profitable company rather than a loss-making company. They also look for companies that deliver strong returns even after accounting for all operating and non-operating costs.

There are different types of profitability ratios, from which we have chosen the most successful and frequently used profitability metrics to determine a company’s bottom line performance.

Vista Oil & Gas, NVIDIA And Ardmore Shipping Selected as the top pick with high net income ratio.

net income ratio

Net income ratio tells us the exact profitability level of a company. It shows the percentage of net income to total sales revenue. Using the net income ratio, one can determine the effectiveness of a company in meeting operating and non-operating expenses from revenues. A high net income ratio usually reflects a company’s ability to generate sufficient revenue and manage all business operations successfully.

Here are three of the 13 stocks that qualified for the screening:

Vista Oil & Gas Working in the energy sector. It focuses primarily on the identification, acquisition and development of oil and gas fields in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. VIST’s trailing 12-month net profit margin is approximately 30%.

NVIDIA A worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphics processing unit, or GPU. NVDA’s trailing 12-month net profit margin is 31.6%.

Ardmore Shipping Engages in the ownership and operation of product and chemical tankers. ASC’s trailing 12-month net profit margin is approximately 38%.

For the remainder of this Screen of the Week article, please visit Zacks.com

