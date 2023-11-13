Zacks.com highlights include Global Industrial, NVIDIA, Adobe and Vera Mobility

for immediate RELEASE

Chicago, IL – November 13, 2023 – Stocks featured in this week’s article are Global Industrial Company GIC, Nvidia NVDA, Adobe ADBE and Vera Mobility VRRM.

Buy These 4 GARP Stocks to Get Great Returns

If you are looking for a profitable portfolio of stocks that offers the best value and growth investing, try the Growth at Fair Value or GARP strategy.

This strategy helps investors gain exposure to undervalued stocks with impressive prospects. Unlike a mix strategy, a portfolio using GARP investing is expected to consist of stocks that offer the best value and growth investments. global industrial company, NVIDIA, Adobe And vera mobility There are some GARP stocks that show promise.

GARP metrics – a mix of growth and value metrics

The GARP strategy seeks to offer an ideal investment by utilizing the best features of value and growth investing. Investors adopting the GARP approach prefer to purchase stocks at a price below the market or below a reasonable target determined by fundamental analysis. These stocks also have solid prospects in terms of cash flow, revenue, earnings per share (EPS), etc.

growth metrics

A strong income growth history and impressive income prospects are key concepts that GARP Investors borrow from the growth investing strategy. However, pursuing stocks with more stable and reasonable growth rates, rather than super-normal growth rates, is a strategy of GARP investors. Therefore, a growth rate between 10% and 40% is considered ideal under the GARP strategy.

Another metric that growth and GARP investors consider is return on equity (ROE). GARP investors look for stronger and higher ROE than the industry average to identify better stocks. Additionally, stocks with positive cash flows get preference under the GARP plan.

value metrics

GARP Investing prioritizes popular value metrics – price-to-earnings (P/E) and price-to-book (P/B) ratios. Although this investment style tends to choose stocks with higher P/E ratios than value investors, it avoids companies with extremely high P/E ratios.

Using the GARP principle, we ran a screen to identify stocks that should deliver solid returns in the near term.

Here are four of the six stocks that made it to the screen:

global industrial company is an industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair and operations (“MRO”) products in North America. The company currently holds a Zacks Rank #1. you can see The full list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here,

The global industrial company has gained 56.3% on year-on-year basis. Its trailing four-quarter earnings surprise averages 8.55%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GIC’s 2023 earnings has increased 2.8% over the past 30 days to $1.85 per share.

NVIDIA A worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphics processing unit, or GPU. The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

NVIDIA has gained 221.4% on a year-to-date basis. Its trailing four quarters have an average earnings surprise of 9.79%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVDA’s fiscal 2024 earnings has remained stable at $10.74 per share over the past 30 days.

Adobe is a diversified software company that offers a wide range of products and services through software-as-a-service models, managed services models, and term subscription and pay-per-use models. ADBE is currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2.

Adobe has gained 71.6% on a year-on-year basis. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 3.29% over the last four quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADBE’s FY2023 earnings has remained stable at $15.93 per share over the past 30 days.

vera mobility Designs and develops mobility software. It provides speed, bus lane, railroad crossing and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reporting and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #2.

Vera Mobility has gained 42.8% on year-on-year basis. Its trailing four-quarter earnings surprise averages 8.52%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VRRM’s 2023 earnings has remained stable at $1.07 per share over the past 30 days.

