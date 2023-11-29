for immediate RELEASE

Chicago, IL – November 29, 2023 – Zacks.com Announces the List of Stocks Featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Microsoft Corp. MSFT, Broadcom Inc. AVGO, Wells Fargo & Company WFC, Arista Networks, Inc. ANET and Aflac Inc. AFL.

Here are the highlights from Tuesday’s analyst blog:

Top Research Reports for Microsoft, Broadcom and Wells Fargo

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output from our analyst team. In today’s Research Daily, Microsoft, Broadcom Inc. And includes new research reports on 16 major stocks including Wells Fargo & Company. These research reports have been selected from approximately 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

you can See all today’s research reports here>>>

Microsoft Shares have outperformed the Zacks Tech sector in the year-to-date period (+58.5% vs. +45.6%) due to the company’s perceived leadership in the AI ​​field. The company’s first quarter results were driven by strong Intelligent Cloud and Productivity and Business Process revenues. Intelligent Cloud revenue was driven by growth in Azure and other cloud services.

Strong adoption of Office 365 commercial solutions led to increased productivity and revenue from business processes. Continued strength in small and medium businesses, frontline worker offerings and growth in revenue per user were the key growth drivers.

However, declining commercial licensing of Office has been a hindrance as customers turn to cloud offerings. Continued growth in Dynamics products and cloud services helped LinkedIn revenue. High operating expenses driven by marketing, LinkedIn and cloud engineering remain a concern amid intense competition in the cloud space.

(you can Read the full research report on Microsoft here>>>,

shares of broadcom Has outperformed the Zacks Electronics – Semiconductor industry in the year-to-date period (+73.1% vs. +57.3%). The company is benefiting from the strong deployment of generative AI by hyperscalers, service providers and enterprises.

Broadcom expects generic AI to contribute more than 25% to semiconductor revenues in fiscal 2024, compared to an estimated 15% in fiscal 2023 and around 10% in fiscal 2022. Strong demand for Tomahawk 5, Jericho, 10-gigabit PON and DOCSIS 3.1 with embedded Wi-Fi 6 and 6E help Broadcom’s prospects.

The expansion of the portfolio with the launch of the second generation Wi-Fi 7 wireless connectivity chip is a catalyst. Broadcom expects networking revenue to grow about 20% year over year in the fiscal third quarter. Server storage connectivity revenues are expected to be in the low single digits year over year.

(you can Read the full research report on Broadcom here >>>,

Wells Fargo Over the year-to-date period, shares have outperformed the Zacks Bank – Major Regional Industry (+7.4% vs. +1.1%). The company sold approximately $2 billion of private equity investments in certain funds to a group of prominent investors. Additionally, Wells Fargo and Centerbridge Partners formed a strategic relationship to provide direct loans to non-sponsor middle-market companies in North America.

Progress on efficiency initiatives will continue to drive expense control and savings, which will drive its bottom line. A strong deposit balance aids the liquidity position of the bank and thus supports capital deployment moves. Furthermore, the decline in originations will limit mortgage banking income.

However, declining loan balances and volatile fee income are likely to impact revenue growth in the near term.

(you can Read the full research report on Wells Fargo here>>>,

Other notable reports we’re featuring today include Arista Networks, Inc. and Aflac Inc. Are included.

