Chicago, IL – December 11, 2023 – Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Cboe Global Markets, Inc. CBOE, nvidia corporation NVDA and Block Inc. Social class.

Here are the highlights from Friday's analyst blog:

3 stocks to buy if Bitcoin breaks the $44K price level

Since its inception, Bitcoin (BTC) has been the leader in the cryptocurrency world. It has dominated the markets and has been the market leading cryptocurrency in the country by a mile. However, since reaching the price level of $60,000 in 2021, it was on a decline until reaching a low of $20,000. The good news is that it is making rapid progress again and crossed the $44,000 mark on Tuesday, December 5.

This optimism about BTC is centered around several top investment firms from the traditional market, which have begun to file for US Securities Exchange Commission (“SEC”) approval for their Bitcoin ETFs. Investors are currently expecting spot Bitcoin ETF approval by the SEC in the first half of 2024. Many believe that this could pave the way for increased institutional investment in the crypto sector.

The focus has also shifted to what the Fed’s monetary policy will be in 2024. Currently, it is highly expected that the Fed will keep interest rates at the current level at its December 13 meeting and start reducing them sometime in the first quarter of 2024. With interest rates falling and investors becoming more speculative, risky asset classes like cryptocurrencies are well-positioned for gains. Furthermore, the Bitcoin “halving” scheduled for April 2024 will reduce the number of Bitcoins mined in the booming market for the benchmark crypto coin, causing its price to rise even further.

To date, the crypto giant’s price has increased by more than 150% in 2023 and accounts for 51.3% of the entire crypto market. Currently, it is steadily moving towards crossing the $50,000 level, and due to the factors mentioned above, it is expected to gain more momentum. In such an environment, it may make sense to track stocks that are exposed to or directly linked to Bitcoin. Here are our picks.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. There is an options exchange market that also engages in the trading of digital currency, including Bitcoin. As a digital asset trader, it operates as an exchange and futures market. CBOE’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 9.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved by 3.7% over the past 60 days. CBOE currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

nvidia corporation The company is a giant of the semiconductor industry and one of the biggest success stories of 2023. Being a leading designer of graphics processing units (GPUs), Nvidia stocks typically rise with the booming crypto market as GPUs are vital for data centers, artificial intelligence, and Bitcoin and altcoin mining. NVDA’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 264.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved by 13.3% over the past 60 days. NVDA currently holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). you can see The full list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here,

Block Inc. is an online digital and mobile payments platform for consumers and merchants. Users of Block’s platform can buy, sell, send and receive Bitcoins. Additionally, SQ’s platforms allow developers to create decentralized finance applications to run on programmable blockchains. SQ’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 90%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved by 17.3% over the past 60 days. SQ currently sports a Zacks Rank #2.

