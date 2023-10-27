ZachXBT exposes Canadian scammer Yahya in multiple SIM swap attacks, leading to $4.5M theft

ZachXBT is back with another expose.

This time, a Canadian scammer known as Yahya has been exposed by a pseudonymous on-chain spy for his alleged involvement in a 17+ SIM swap that resulted in the theft of over $4.5 million.

ZachXBT exposes fraudster Yahya

ZachXBT found that Yahya’s role included conducting account searches on various platforms, particularly X/Twitter, using his panel. This enabled scammers like Scankir to identify potential targets in the United States for SIM swap attacks.

As compensation for his services, Yahya was entitled to a percentage of the money obtained through each successful attack. In July 2023, a notable incident occurred when Yahya defrauded a man named Amir of $250,000 (equivalent to 136 ETH) in collaboration with HZ, a scammer whose assets were seized by the FBI. They fraudulently claimed to have sold access to Yahya’s control panel, inadvertently exposing Yahya’s wallet address in the process.

Upon analyzing Yahya’s addresses associated with Amir Payments, ZachXBT identified a common thread – the same address was reused for the panel scam for SIM swap payments, effectively linking all his activities. .

In total, he received 390+ ETH (worth approximately $720K) on his address from over 17 SIM swap attacks.

Crypto Spy cited three examples, including GCG team member BitBoy Crypto aka Ben Armstrong swapping SIMs to Slingshot and PleasureDAO core team member Jamis, who recently suffered a traumatic brain injury. Had to face.

According to ZachXBT, Yahya spent thousands of dollars buying watches and unreleased Juice WRLD songs like Dark Tints, Biscotti in the Air, Oxy in the Dark, and No Jumper. Crypto Detective also said that the scammer showed little remorse for his actions when he came forward.

They also found that before being implicated in illegal activities, Yahya had contributed to Detroit-based financial news website Benzinga as an SMM. Zach

“I hope that some of these can serve as the basis for action against these scammers who have caused harm to many people in the area with SIM swaps and phishing. Chat records and other items have been archived and will be gladly provided to the victims.

sim swap attack

In an earlier investigation, ZachXBT open Prominent personalities such as Mira Muratti, CTO of OpenAI, Daniel Alegre, CEO of Bored Apps and the Aptos Foundation were among the 54 high-profile individuals who fell victim to SIM swap attacks. Collectively, these victims lost more than $13 million.

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin’s Twitter account was hacked last month following a SIM swap attack.

source: cryptopotato.com