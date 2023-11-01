Yum! Brands miss out on revenue, Pizza Hut sales slow while Taco Bell, KFC drive growth

Pizza Hut’s decline in sales led to decline in sales of Yum! Brands (YUM) Q3 Earnings Results.

The fast food conglomerate gained on EPS but missed on revenue in a Wednesday morning report before the market opened. The numbers declined due to weak sales at Pizza Hut, but KFC and Taco Bell continued to drive sales of Yum! Brand (Yam).

Revenue fell short of expectations at $1.71 billion, compared with estimates of $1.77 billion, while adjusted earnings per share came in at $1.44, beating Wall Street’s expectation of $1.27.

In the third quarter, same-store sales rose 6%, led by KFC (up 6%) and Taco Bell (up 8%), both of which beat estimates. CEO David Gibbs has called both brands “twin growth engines”…KFC is showing broad-based strength in both developed and emerging markets.

The finger-licking chicken chain’s performance in China, where it derives a quarter of its sales, continues to outperform. In the third quarter, total restaurant sales there rose 16%, while they remained flat in the US. Chicken nuggets introduced last summer were a hit this quarter, and the company plans to move toward boneless dishes, Gibbs said on a call with investors.

Taco Bell continues to be strong in the US, as higher-income consumers trade up for cheaper foods when wallets are tight. “We’ve really seen consistent 2% to 3% transaction growth across all income levels,” Gibbs said of the taco chain.

According to TD Cowen analyst Andrew Charles, the Volcano Menu, a 2000s throwback menu item that hit stores again in June, may have helped increase orders as it was the second most requested historically, after Mexican pizza.

Pizza Hut was disappointing, with same-store sales increasing only 1% in the quarter, while the Habit Burger Grill division saw a 5% decline in same-store sales.

Year over year, shares of Yum! The brands are down about 6%, compared with an 8.5% gain for the S&P 500 (^GSPC).

Adjusted earnings per share: $1.44 vs $1.27 expected

Income: $1.77 billion was expected instead of $1.71 billion.

Same-Store Sales: 6% vs 4.93% expected

In Q3, the company added 1,130 new locations for its brands. Digital sales – a key component of promoting loyalty programs – exceeded $7 billion in the quarter, accounting for 45% of total sales.

KFC chicken nuggets help boost sales in third quarter. Photo taken at Yum! Brand HQ by Brooke DePalma of Yahoo Finance.

Before earnings, Baird analyst David E. Tarantino said Yum! Brands “remains well positioned amid widespread uncertainties,” it said in a note to clients.

He said it could “sustain solid franchisee-led unit growth…which combined with YUM’s strong brand portfolio should result in resilience across different economic scenarios.”

