Yum! Brand employees know collaboration is a key

The world’s largest restaurant company recently hosted a hands-on experience that showed employees how the best ideas are the product of shared thinking.

Originally published by Yum! Brands

As the world’s largest restaurant company with more than 56,000 restaurants and approximately 1,500 franchises in more than 155 countries, Yum! A brand’s people are its greatest asset. Company culture and talent drive brand performance and franchise success. The power of collaboration between the parent company’s brands – KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and The Habit Burger Grill – is that collective talent creates competitive advantage.

So, when more than 20 employees participated in a three-day RED (Rapid Engineering Design) Innovation Experience in Plano, Texas, partnerships quickly generated creative solutions. Attendees not only learned how to define problems, brainstorm solutions, and build prototypes, but also experienced Yum! Brands’ culture of people-first collaboration.

“Yum! Brands is an industry leader in innovation, and bringing together thought leaders and problem solvers from each of our brands in our new RED Innovation Labs helps us move faster to unlock disruptive technologies for our restaurants. See you,” said Lawrence Kim, Yum! Chief Innovation Officer. “The collaboration of these teams across brands really speeds up the innovation process.”

Opened earlier this year, RED Innovation Labs are uniquely designed to harness brands’ creativity and engineering talent. Matt Rosenthal of Innovation Labs said, “The Lab was created to provide a one-stop shop for innovation at Yum!, where you can ideate and prototype on-site with 3D printers and other equipment in our state-of-the-art facility Are.” Director.

The laboratories served as the ideal setting for cross-brand collaboration. Here’s what some participants had to say about their experience:

“I’ve met a lot of new people from all brands, and those connections are so valuable to continuing cross-brand collaborations. By observing the process, some of his observations have given us a new direction because of his outside perspective. -Aaron Heady, KFC Operations Manager

“At the end of the day, we all work for Yum! Brands, and we all love the food industry. It was great to learn about other brands, their opportunities and challenges, and realize that we have a lot of the same opportunities and challenges.” – Shelby Stanfield, Pizza Hut Associate Engineering Manager

“Collaboration is important. “Dedicating time to come together with other teams across different brands is really essential to our continued success.” – Varsha Baheti, Taco Bell Associate Manager of Restaurant Excellence

