Yukon Party calls for northern carbon tax exemption

The Liberal government of Yukon disagrees with a decision by the Liberal government of Canada.

Yukon Finance Minister Sandy Silver said Monday that Ottawa’s decision to stop collecting carbon taxes on home heating fuel in most of the country is a mistake that will undermine the climate benefits of carbon pricing.

“We need to be steadfast in our approach to fighting climate change,” Silver said in question time. “Carbon pricing is the most cost-effective way we can do this as a nation and as a region. We need to keep moving forward because I don’t want taxpayers paying for wildfires and floods.” [caused by climate change],

Silver described the changes as “regional-specific caving in” by the federal Liberals.

Meanwhile, Yukon Party Leader Currie Dixon said Ottawa’s ban on home heating fuel means more changes to the policy are possible.

Dixon said this means the territories should demand their full exemption from carbon pricing, claiming inflation in the Yukon is rising well above the national rate.

“The easiest thing to do would be to get rid of the carbon tax altogether for the entire Canadian North,” Dixon said.

Ottawa’s decision to pause a carbon tax on home heating fuel amounts to about 17 cents a litre. This comes after aggressive lobbying by Liberal MPs in Atlantic Canada. They also secured an increase in the carbon tax rebate and an increase in subsidies for electric heat pumps, which currently only apply in Atlantic Canada.

Eric Adams, a law professor at the University of Alberta who has written a paper on the impact of carbon pricing on provinces and territories, said the federal Liberals are weakening their climate policy.

“As soon as [federal] The liberals said, ‘Okay, that’s a good thing, let’s give you a break on this,’ so then there’s no argument why we’re not doing the same for other people in other areas of the country, ” They said.

Adams said carbon pricing is only a small part of the surge in inflation since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

And he said that even though carbon pricing is a political lightning rod, it remains the most effective way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions over time. The grave alternative, he said, is to bear the increased costs of climate-related disasters.

“There is no free lunch,” Adams said. “We have to pay for the impacts of greenhouse gases on our economy and our lifestyle.”

