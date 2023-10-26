On October 26, Yuga LabsThe company behind the popular Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) The NFT collection announced that two individuals who infringed on its brand were ordered by a court to pay damages and cease their infringing activities.

The company wrote in a statement:

“After the court’s decision against Ryder Ripps and Jeremy Kahne for violating the ERA [Labs’] intellectual property, today they have been ordered to cease all sales and marketing…they must pay [$1.575 million] The damages include Yuga’s attorneys’ fees, transfer of their fake Apes smart contracts, and disgorgement of related online assets.”

Ripps and Kahane were involved in the creation of a non-fungible token collection called RR/BYC, a parody collection featuring images almost identical to those in the official collection. An RR/BYC store page notes that “You may not copy NFTs”, apparently satirizing that idea by showing that the underlying artwork can actually be copied.

The parody collection also served to draw critical attention to Yuga Labs’ alleged Nazi and far-right influences, another factor in Yuga Labs’ complaint.

Following the latest filing, Yuga Labs called this case “dramatically different” from most other infringement cases because both defendants used satire and parody to justify their use of the BAYC trademark in creating the infringing collection.

The defendants will pay approximately $1.6M

Ripps and Kahane will now have to pay Yuga Labs approximately $1.575 million, consisting in part of $1.366 million in initial sale profit and $117,309 in resale profit.

The defendants will receive some of the cut as they are required to transfer a smart contract controlling $106,055 worth of unminted NFTs. He will also receive a deduction of $108,037 for payments made to two other business partners.

Ripps and Kahane will also transfer various web domains to Era Labs; They are also banned from selling products bearing the Bored Ape trademark.

Despite those prohibitions, RR/BYC collection is still in practice. It is unclear whether markets that still support the collection will delist it.

Posted in: US, Legal, NFT

Source: cryptoslate.com