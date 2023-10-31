Yuga Labs’ victory in Bored Apps NFT counterfeit case upheld by US appeals court
- Artist Ryder Ripps is not protected by California free speech law from ERA’s claims
- Yuga won more than $1.5 million in damages last week
Oct 31 (Reuters) – A U.S. appeals court has rejected artist Ryder Ripps’ bid to dismiss California state-law claims brought by Bored Ape Yacht Club non-fungible token creator Yuga Labs over the alleged counterfeiting of his NFTs. The decision is confirmed.
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Monday that Ripps and his business partner Jeremy Kahane were not protected from Yuga’s allegations by a California law protecting free speech. Last week a federal judge in Los Angeles determined that Ripps and Kahane owe Yuga more than $1.5 million in damages.
Representatives for Rips, Kahane and Yuga declined to comment on the appeals court decision Tuesday.
Yuga filed a lawsuit last year accusing Ripps and Kahane of making millions of dollars by copying its Bored App token under the guise of an art project. Reps described their copies as First Amendment-protected works of appropriation art that highlight the allegedly racist and anti-Semitic imagery in Yuga’s NFTs and branding.
U.S. District Judge John Walter said last week that Ripps and Kahane must pay Yuga all of its profits from the copies after finding in April that they were “no more artistic than the sale of counterfeit handbags” and were designed to mislead consumers. There was a possibility.
The 9th Circuit appeals related to Walter’s decision last year rejected Reps and Kahane’s request to dismiss Yuga’s state-law claims under California’s anti-SLAPP statute, which bars free speech from frivolous lawsuits. Protects conduct in furtherance of.
A unanimous three-judge panel upheld Walter’s decision on Monday. The panel said that the conduct at issue in Yuga’s lawsuit – Ripps’ alleged misuse of its trademarks to sell NFTs – was not in “advancement” of free speech.
“While Ripps’ broader artistic project may advance his free speech rights, it merely provides context for the conduct alleged under Yuga Labs’ claims,” the judges wrote in a joint opinion. “Reps’ free speech activity may be relevant to those claims, but it is not the basis for them.”
The case is Yuga Labs Inc. v. Reps., 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, number 22-56199.
On Appeal for the Era: Todd Gregorian of Fenwick & West
For Reps on Appeal: Wilmer Cutler Thomas Sprankling of Pickering Hale & Dorr
Reporting by Blake Brittain in Washington
