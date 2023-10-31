Yuga Labs’ victory in Bored Apps NFT counterfeit case upheld by US appeals court

A representation of the cryptocurrency Ethereum can be seen next to a non-fungible token (NFT) from Yuga Labs’ “Bored Ape Yacht Club” collection in this illustration photo taken on March 24, 2022. Reuters/Florence Low/Illustration/File Photo Get licensing rights

Summary

companies

law firm

Artist Ryder Ripps is not protected by California free speech law from ERA’s claims

Yuga won more than $1.5 million in damages last week

Oct 31 (Reuters) – A U.S. appeals court has rejected artist Ryder Ripps’ bid to dismiss California state-law claims brought by Bored Ape Yacht Club non-fungible token creator Yuga Labs over the alleged counterfeiting of his NFTs. The decision is confirmed.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Monday that Ripps and his business partner Jeremy Kahane were not protected from Yuga’s allegations by a California law protecting free speech. Last week a federal judge in Los Angeles determined that Ripps and Kahane owe Yuga more than $1.5 million in damages.

Representatives for Rips, Kahane and Yuga declined to comment on the appeals court decision Tuesday.

Yuga filed a lawsuit last year accusing Ripps and Kahane of making millions of dollars by copying its Bored App token under the guise of an art project. Reps described their copies as First Amendment-protected works of appropriation art that highlight the allegedly racist and anti-Semitic imagery in Yuga’s NFTs and branding.

U.S. District Judge John Walter said last week that Ripps and Kahane must pay Yuga all of its profits from the copies after finding in April that they were “no more artistic than the sale of counterfeit handbags” and were designed to mislead consumers. There was a possibility.

The 9th Circuit appeals related to Walter’s decision last year rejected Reps and Kahane’s request to dismiss Yuga’s state-law claims under California’s anti-SLAPP statute, which bars free speech from frivolous lawsuits. Protects conduct in furtherance of.

A unanimous three-judge panel upheld Walter’s decision on Monday. The panel said that the conduct at issue in Yuga’s lawsuit – Ripps’ alleged misuse of its trademarks to sell NFTs – was not in “advancement” of free speech.

“While Ripps’ broader artistic project may advance his free speech rights, it merely provides context for the conduct alleged under Yuga Labs’ claims,” ​​the judges wrote in a joint opinion. “Reps’ free speech activity may be relevant to those claims, but it is not the basis for them.”

The case is Yuga Labs Inc. v. Reps., 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, number 22-56199.

On Appeal for the Era: Todd Gregorian of Fenwick & West

For Reps on Appeal: Wilmer Cutler Thomas Sprankling of Pickering Hale & Dorr

Read more:

US appeals court considers NFTs as ‘counterfeiting’ in Bored App case

Judge says artist is owed $1.5 million in damages for fake Bored App NFT

Start your morning with the top legal news delivered straight to your inbox The Daily Docket.

Reporting by Blake Brittain in Washington

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Get licensing rights, opens new tab

Blake Brittain reports on intellectual property law, including patent, trademark, copyright and trade secrets, for Reuters Legal. He has previously written for Bloomberg Law and Thomson Reuters Practical Law and practices as a lawyer. Contact: +12029385713

Source: www.reuters.com