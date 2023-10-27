blockchain technology firm Yuga Labs Develops non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and digital collectibles, its flagship collection is Bored Ape Yacht Club which was launched in April 2021.

A ruling passed Thursday protected the company from infringement, a widely prevalent issue that NFT creators face.

A ruling passed Thursday protected the company from infringement, a widely prevalent issue that NFT creators face.

What happened:nft artist rider rips As Blockworks reports, he and his business partner Jeremy Kahane will pay Yuga Labs $1.57 million for their satirical NFT collection as ordered by US District Judge John Walter.

The total includes $1.37 million from the defendants’ profits and an additional $200,000 in statutory damages. It also includes an unspecified amount covering legal fees that requires Yug to submit all billing records and documents supporting its claim for attorneys’ fees and costs by November 1.

The judge also issued a permanent injunction against Ripps and Kahane to prevent the defendants from further infringing activities. Ripps and Kahane will also hand over control of two domain names and two X accounts.

The judge said that if the defendants gave up their profits it would prevent them from pursuing Yuga Labs’ trademarks.

Learn more about NFTs as an integral part of blockchain companies. Meet and connect with other changemakers digital assets and crypto Business leaders and investors at Benzinga’s special event: future of digital assetsTickets are flying: get yours,

Why does this happen: In May 2022, Ripps and Kahane launched the Ryder Ripps Bored Apes Yacht Club (RR/BAYC) collection, a set of NFTs – almost like Bored Apes. However, Ripps claims it was promoting Nazi symbols.

In June 2022, the NFT company sued Ripps and Kahane for creating and selling counterfeit NFTs, thereby undermining the value of the original pieces. The court granted injunctive relief and monetary compensation to Yug in April 2023.

The Era blames the creators, saying it was a planned move by Ripps and Kahane, while the defendants claim these creations are a form of “appropriated art”. It was directed to attract the attention of the ERA because it was spreading racist, neo-Nazi and alt-right messages and symbols.

Despite legal action by Yuga, Ripps and Kahn did not stop marketing or promoting their RR/BYC NFT series.

