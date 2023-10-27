Yuga Labs revealed that it has won a trademark infringement case involving its Bored Apes Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT. The blockchain technology company that creates NFTs and digital collectibles is home to popular non-fungible tokens, including BAYC, CryptoPunks, Otherside, MAYC, Me Bits, and BAKC.

Yuga Labs shared that two artists – Ryder Ripps, a conceptual artist, and Jeremy Kahane – have been ordered by a US District Judge to pay $1.5 million for infringing the company’s BAYC brand. Apart from the damages, the mentioned individuals were also asked to stop their activities like NFT sales. Ripps and Kahane were also asked to give up their blockchain-based assets.

What happened with the court’s decision?

According to Reuters, US District Judge John Walter of California said he ordered Ripps and Kahane to pay Yuga Labs. They will have to give all their earnings from the sale of BAYC copies.

The federal judge further said that the two, who are business partners, copied Yuga Labs’ Bored Apps NFT digital art and sold them in the market. The partners tried to defend their actions and avoid heavy penalties by saying that their art project was intended to criticize racist “dog whistles” in the blockchain firm’s digital operations.

Judge Walter reaffirmed on Thursday, October 26 that Yuga Labs is entitled to the entire $1.3 million that Ripps and Kahane earned from the NFT copies because “they were fully aware of the confusion they would create.” Furthermore, he said that the two refused to stop selling the items even after being sued by Yug Labs.

Defendants’ reaction to the verdict

Crypto Slate reported that Ripps and Kahn will need to pay Yuga more than $1.5 million, and they will also need to transfer a smart contract controlling $106,055 worth of minted NFTs to the original home of BAYC.

The duo’s attorney, Lewis Tompros of the Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale & Dorr law firm, said he disagreed with some areas of the decision. He said he would file an appeal.

Photo by: Dylan Caluy/Unsplash

